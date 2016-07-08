Now You Can Rent a Tiny House in the Woods

House rental sites are ever-popular with travelers, but there hasn’t been a service just for the tiny house movement—until now. Getaway, a new company, is offering a convenient way to book completely secluded tiny houses in the woods outside of Boston and New York City.

Each tiny 160-square-foot cabin—designed by student architects that work for the company—sits on wheels. The lodgings include a heater, two-burner kitchen stove, queen bed, shower, electric toilet, and other amenities, so travelers won’t be completely “roughing it” in the woods. Reservations are for two guests, but you can add up to two more people for a fee (children under 12 stay for free). Fresh bedding, bath towels, and kitchen essentials are included in your booking, plus each house is stocked with food, charcoal, and firewood that's charged, based on usage, at the end of your stay (similar to the way a hotel minibar works).

For this type of getaway, it’s all about the adventure and mystery: You won’t know the exact location of your accommodations until you get an email notification with the electronic code to enter your cabin 24-48 hours before your scheduled arrival time. The company guarantees that each cabin is only a two-hour drive from Boston or New York City, so visitors won’t spend too long in the car.

There’s a waiting list to book a tiny house, but you can email lodge@getaway.house to put your name on it, or visit Getaway’s site for more information.

Take a look at some of the tiny cabins below

