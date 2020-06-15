Gas Stations (and Your Car) Are Germ City—Here's How to Stay Safe and Clean on the Road

The concept of deep-cleaning the interior of your car—not just giving the exterior a good shine—goes way beyond protecting from the coronavirus. In general, cars are insanely dirty, harboring, on average, somewhere around 700 bacterial strains, including staphylococcus (though, remember, many bacteria are relatively harmless).

In a recent survey of 1,000 drivers, CarRentals.com reported that, despite the griminess of most vehicles, 32 percent of drivers only clean their cars once a year. What’s more, 20 percent regularly eat in the car (and who hasn’t?). But what might seem like harmless road trip snacking can be potentially harmful: spilled food and drinks + time and a stuffy car = bacteria heaven.

CarRentals.com also did some research to find the average number of colony-forming units (CFU)—aka the amount of bacteria per square centimeter—on cars’ most commonly touched surfaces and compared those to the CFU count on other public surfaces. Ready to cringe?

The average steering wheel was found to have 629 CFU per square centimeter, which is:

Six times dirtier than an average cell phone screen (100 CFU)

Four times dirtier than a public toilet seat (172 CFU

Two times dirtier than public elevator buttons at (CFU)

Some of the other germiest spots in the average vehicle, according to these findings, include commonly touched surfaces like the cupholders (506 CFU), seatbelt (403 CFU), interior door handles (256 CFU), gear shift (115 CFU), and audio volume (99).

Let’s just say that’s the last time we’ll be eating french fries off the dashboard.

