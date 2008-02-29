The First Thing to Do in 10 Travel Scenarios

Avoid the long line at the airline counter. Instead, call your carrier's reservations number.

You may get faster help by contacting the airline directly, says Peter Greenberg, NBC's travel editor and the author of The Complete Travel Detective Bible (Rodale, $18, amazon.com). Politely ask to be rebooked on the next available flight. If it's going to be a long wait, ask the representative to transfer your ticket to another airline with a more immediate flight. Although not all carriers are required to do this, some agents can work it out. Stranded overnight? Ask about meal or hotel vouchers. (Every airline has a different policy.) By the way, the possibility of a delay is a good reason to avoid flights later in the day, since there will be fewer same-day rebooking options, says Greenberg.





When You Get Lost

Sit down or duck into a café so you can look at your map without looking like, well, a tourist.

Sitting down gives you a few minutes to get calm and avoid becoming a target for pickpockets, says Desiree Reyes of Backroads, who led cycling and sports-travel tours for six years. “I always attach a little compass to my belt loop so I can figure out which way is which,” says Reyes. If you still can’t get your bearings, ask a local for help. In a foreign country, college-age folks can be your best bet, since they have probably studied English.