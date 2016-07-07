The Most Popular Tours in the World Revealed

This article originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.

Between landmarks, historic sites, and museums, there’s no shortage of places in the world to take a tour. The real question is: which spot is the most popular for a guided excursion? According to the mobile travel app Viator, Vatican City is the No. 1 attraction, followed by nearby sights like the Coliseum in Rome.

The company looked at the number of users utilizing their app to book tours to determine the 10 most popular in 2016. While the Sistine Chapel and Hop-On Hop-Off Sightseeing in Rome both topped the list, other attractions around the world made the cut as well.

The Moulin Rouge in Paris, a Grand Canyon and Hoover Dam day trip from Las Vegas, Stonehenge and Bath in Britain, Tuscany in One Day, Tokyo’s Robot Cabaret, and a Mt. Fuji Bullet Train excursion were on the list. The release shares more info: “Android users round out their top 10 favorite things to book on the App with Burj Khalifa ‘At the Top’ tickets, a tour of Murano and Torcello from Venice, a Hop-On Hop-Off tour of San Francisco, and the popular New York City Explorer Pass.”



