5 Creative Weekend Getaway Ideas

When you finally get to take off time from work for a long-overdue weekend getaway, you’ll want to savor every last minute of it. But there are so many factors to consider, mainly destination and affordability. Sure, you can opt for the tried-and-true like a beach resort or ski trip in the mountains—but why book a flight to a touristy hotspot when you can try one of these off-the-beaten path weekend getaways? It’s a great opportunity to try something new for next weekend escape—plus, your friends and family might be impressed with your creativity. We’ve rounded up plenty of ideas whether you’re traveling with your significant other, the whole family (plus the kids), or a group of friends. Plus, there's diversity in the price ranges, from the cheapest vacation ideas to more luxe options. If you’re getting a big group together, rent a house for the weekend and make yourselves at home. Or, if it’s just you and your significant other, venture on a cruise to nowhere—those are short one- or two-night stays with no ports of call so you can explore and enjoy all the amenities on the ship. Another idea for just the adults is heading to a casino resort near you, and don’t worry, it’s not just about gambling, you and your friends can enjoy restaurants and spa treatments. And if you're looking for a cheap vacation idea, you can always enjoy a staycation and be a tourist in your own town—you can use the money you saved on flights and book a hotel room at the nicest hotel nearby. Whatever you choose, these getaway ideas will make for a memorable weekend.