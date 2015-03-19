7 Tree Houses You Can Sleep In

Tucked away in Morris, Connecticut, is Winvian Farm. While the property offers an array of cottages, including one with a camping theme and another with a stable motif, the Treehouse Cottage is particularly cozy. It's raised 35 feet in the air and has a gas fireplace, a steam shower, and a Jacuzzi​. Winvian is also home to a working farm with sheep, pigs, chickens, and three acres of gardens, where 75 percent of the food comes from year-round.

