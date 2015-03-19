7 Tree Houses You Can Sleep In
TreeHouse Point
TreeHouse Point sits in a forest in Issaquah, WA, next to Raging River. The Pacific Northwest bed and breakfast offers a relaxing retreat into nature and a chance to unplug from your busy life, complete with private yoga lessons. Can't pick just one? Take a tour of the other tree houses to get a taste of how different each one is from the next.
For booking information, visit www.treehousepoint.com.
Post Ranch Inn
Cruise up California's scenic Highway 1 to Big Sur, where Post Ranch Inn sits high on the cliffs above the Pacific Ocean. The inn offers accommodations that overlook the area's natural features, including the water, the mountains, and the forest. The tree house is suspended nine feet in the air, complete with unique architectural structuring and a cozy fireplace.
For booking information, visit www.postranchinn.com.
Winvian Farm's Treehouse Cottage
Tucked away in Morris, Connecticut, is Winvian Farm. While the property offers an array of cottages, including one with a camping theme and another with a stable motif, the Treehouse Cottage is particularly cozy. It's raised 35 feet in the air and has a gas fireplace, a steam shower, and a Jacuzzi. Winvian is also home to a working farm with sheep, pigs, chickens, and three acres of gardens, where 75 percent of the food comes from year-round.
For booking information, visit www.winvian.com.
Tree House Lodge
The Tree House Lodge is located on the southern Caribbean coast of Costa Rica. The tree houses sit beneath the tropical, jungle canopy, but are never far from the beach—and they offer accommodations right on the beach, as well. With airy canopies and wooden interiors, these little lodges will make you feel like you're living in the movie Swiss Family Robinson.
For booking information, visit costaricatreehouse.com.
Out'n'About Treehouse Resort
You'll never get bored at the Out'n'About Treehouse Resort. It's located in southern Oregon, on 36 private acres of pasture and woods. Along with five tree houses to stay in (and several others to explore by day), Treehouse Resort offers many outdoor activities, such as horseback riding, ziplining, and river rafting.
For booking information, visit www.treehouses.com.
Treehouses at Chewton Glen
The Treehouses at Chewton Glen, in Hampshire, England, bring modern architecture to a wooded setting. Each tree house sits on stilts, above the valley but below the ceiling of trees, providing panoramic forest views. Spend your time relaxing in a Jucuzzi, enjoying the view from your private deck, or snuggling up next to the fireplace.
For booking information, visit www.chewtonglen.com.
Treehouse Cottages
Rustic on the outside, but luxurious on the inside, Eureka Springs Arkansas' Treehouse Cottages offer the perfect escape in nature. The cottages are surrounded by a forest of hardwood trees, and are near to a variety of hiking trails and a local cave. It's the perfect place to get lost in the woods.
For booking information, visit www.treehousecottages.com.