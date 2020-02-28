The 10 Hottest Spring Break Getaways for 2020, According to Google

The end of human hibernation is almost here—and luckily, to get us through the home stretch of winter, there’s spring break to look forward to. You may be in school, a teacher, or have kids in school with a March vacation on the calendar. But if not, it’s still a perfect time of year for anyone to take their own personal spring break—take a breath, step out of the same old winter routine, and refresh for the start of spring.

Not surprisingly, 2020 spring break travelers who are headed somewhere that’s, well, anywhere but home (but that’s still in North America) in March are looking for either sun or snow (but mostly sun). Based on Google Flight’s trending round trip searches, with origins in the U.S., between March 20 and April 6, there are 10 destinations where you can expect a crowd of vacationers. At the top is Palm Springs, Calif., a notoriously buzzy spot for spring breakers. Mexico is another sought-after getaway, with destinations like Cancun and Cozumel in the lineup, too. But March break isn’t always about beach- or pool-side lounging. Skiers and snowboarders flock to the mountain oasis of Vail, Colo., while others are headed to Austin, Texas (hopefully for some world-class barbecue!).

See the top 10 trending spring break destinations for 2020, according to Google Flights data.

1. Palm Springs, California

2. Sarasota, Florida

3. San Jose del Cabo, Mexico

4. Fort Myers, Florida

5. Cancun, Mexico

6. Cozumel, Mexico

7. Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

8. Vail, Colorado

9. Austin, Texas

10. Phoenix, Arizona

