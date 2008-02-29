6 Must-Have Air Travel Products

By Valerie Rains
Updated August 29, 2014
Real Simplestaffers’ favorites make even a three-connection journey, ahem, fly by.
Portable DVD Player

Two headphone jacks entertain road-tripping kids in tandem―and promise sweet silence for their chaperones. “Any guilt we had about our twins staring at a TV melted away in a traffic jam on I-95,” says Anne-Marie O’Neill, deputy editor.
To buy: panasonic.com.

Lip Balm, $5

“My lips get dry as soon as I walk onto an airplane,” says Jennifer Klock, special-projects art assistant. To moisturize (and enjoy a hint of color), she uses Burt’s Bees Lip Shimmer. Bonus: The peppermint tingle perks her up on long flights.
To buy: burtsbees.com.

Travel Care Kit

A sleep mask, earplugs, a mirrored brush, soap petals, a facecloth, a toothbrush, and a deck of cards (for whiling away the miles) make up this Travel-Smith pack loved by Westry Green, editorial manager of special issues.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available.

Pashmina, $60 and up

This handmade 100 percent cashmere wrap “can serve as a blanket on a flight or in a hotel room,” says Catherine Hawthorn, project manager of special projects. “It can also act as a scarf and dress up an outfit.”
To buy: thepashminastore.com.

Noise-Canceling Headphones, $300

Banish cabin noise with Bose’s Quiet-Comfort 3 headphones, which offer symphony-hall sound quality. They also help with ear pressure. “Well worth the price,” says business-technology manager Varun Arora.
To buy: bose.com.

Inflatable Pillow, $30

“The key to sleeping on planes: Place the SkyRest Travel Pillow on a tray table, lean forward, and pass out,” says senior editor Liz Krieger. “You may feel silly, but you’ll have the last laugh when you wake up feeling refreshed.”
To buy: skymall.com.

