6 Must-Have Air Travel Products
Portable DVD Player
Two headphone jacks entertain road-tripping kids in tandem―and promise sweet silence for their chaperones. “Any guilt we had about our twins staring at a TV melted away in a traffic jam on I-95,” says Anne-Marie O’Neill, deputy editor.
Lip Balm, $5
“My lips get dry as soon as I walk onto an airplane,” says Jennifer Klock, special-projects art assistant. To moisturize (and enjoy a hint of color), she uses Burt’s Bees Lip Shimmer. Bonus: The peppermint tingle perks her up on long flights.
Travel Care Kit
A sleep mask, earplugs, a mirrored brush, soap petals, a facecloth, a toothbrush, and a deck of cards (for whiling away the miles) make up this Travel-Smith pack loved by Westry Green, editorial manager of special issues.
Pashmina, $60 and up
This handmade 100 percent cashmere wrap “can serve as a blanket on a flight or in a hotel room,” says Catherine Hawthorn, project manager of special projects. “It can also act as a scarf and dress up an outfit.”
Noise-Canceling Headphones, $300
Banish cabin noise with Bose’s Quiet-Comfort 3 headphones, which offer symphony-hall sound quality. They also help with ear pressure. “Well worth the price,” says business-technology manager Varun Arora.
Inflatable Pillow, $30
“The key to sleeping on planes: Place the SkyRest Travel Pillow on a tray table, lean forward, and pass out,” says senior editor Liz Krieger. “You may feel silly, but you’ll have the last laugh when you wake up feeling refreshed.”
