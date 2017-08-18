6 ‘Game of Thrones’ Locations You Can Actually Visit
But while war is imminent on this season of HBO’s Game of Thrones, many of the beautiful locations seen in the show won’t be rampant with White Walkers—or dragons—in the real world anytime soon.
The HBO mega-hit that has millions of people tuning in each week films in locations spanning from Croatia to Iceland. Many of these locations are ones you can visit, with some cities and locations capitalizing off of the series’ success with Thrones-centric tours.
Many of the filming locations are accessible to visitors and tourists. One of the most iconic Thrones shots—when Daenerys married Khal Drago—was filmed at Malta’s Azure Window. Sadly, the limestone landmark collapsed into the Mediterranean Sea earlier this year.
But some of the famous Thrones locations are still accessible to see. Here are some of the most beautiful locations featured on the popular series.
Dubrovnik, Croatia
The hub for many of the scenes in the popular series, Dubrovnik, Croatia, is home to King’s Landing as well as the coveted Iron Throne.
King's Landing
The seaside castle town has a number of landmarks featured in the series, from the streets of Old Town where Cersei Lannister had her walk of atonement in season 5, to the seaside walls of Dubrovnik where season two’s Battle of Blackwater Bay took place.
Doune Castle, Scotland
Scenes up north in Winterfell—the rightful home of the Starks—are shot at the Doune Castle in Scotland.
Winterfell
When HBO isn’t filming there, the real fortress sees thousands of visitors each year, though this isn’t its first time in the limelight. The castle was also featured in the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail.
Downhill Strand, Northern Ireland; Itzurun Beach in Spain; Spain’s San Juan de Gaztelugatxe in Basque Country
The winding staircase that leads to Daenerys’s home is a real place—that’s in Spain’s San Juan de Gaztelugatxe in Basque Country. There, a man-made bridge connects an islet to the mainland.
Dragonstone
When Daenerys finally returned home to Dragonstone in season seven, she knelt down on the sandy beaches and reflected on how far she came. This scene occurred at Itzurun Beach in Spain. Exterior shots of Dragonstone have also been shot at Downhill Strand in northern Ireland, one of the longest beaches there.
Hverfjall Volcano, Lake Myvatn, Iceland
Where the White Walkers now march, wildings once inhabited the world beyond the wall. Many of the chilly scenes filmed north of the wall were shot in Iceland.
Beyond the Wall
Mance Rayder, the former leader of the wildings, set up camp in Lake Myvatn near Hverfjall Volcano in Iceland. And at the Grjótagjá cave in Iceland, Jon Snow and Ygritte (played by real-life couple Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie) spent some one-on-one time together.
Girona, Spain
Scenes in Braavos, home to the House of Black and White, were shot in Girona, Spain.
Braavos
Arya spent time there training with the Faceless Men to become the conniving and skilled fighter she is now. During her training, she spent time on the streets near the Giorna Cathedral, blind and begging, and running away from the Waif.
Fort Manoel in Gzira, Malta
The first shocking death of the series was shot at Fort Manoel on the island of Gzira in Malta.
Great Sept of Baelor
It was here where King Joffrey orderd the beheading of Eddard Stark—much to the surprise of his daughter, Sansa Stark. The military fortification was built in the 18thcentury and is said to be haunted by a Black Night.