6 ‘Game of Thrones’ Locations You Can Actually Visit

By Real Simple
Updated August 18, 2017
HBO
Westeros is currently on the brink of destruction as a massive army of White Walkers nears the Wall (that is, if Jon Snow can’t find a way to get Daenerys and Cersei to help him wage a war against them).

But while war is imminent on this season of HBO’s Game of Thrones, many of the beautiful locations seen in the show won’t be rampant with White Walkers—or dragons—in the real world anytime soon.

The HBO mega-hit that has millions of people tuning in each week films in locations spanning from Croatia to Iceland. Many of these locations are ones you can visit, with some cities and locations capitalizing off of the series’ success with Thrones-centric tours.

Many of the filming locations are accessible to visitors and tourists. One of the most iconic Thrones shots—when Daenerys married Khal Drago—was filmed at Malta’s Azure Window. Sadly, the limestone landmark collapsed into the Mediterranean Sea earlier this year.

But some of the famous Thrones locations are still accessible to see. Here are some of the most beautiful locations featured on the popular series.
Start Slideshow

1 of 12

Dubrovnik, Croatia

Samantha T. Photography/Getty Images

The hub for many of the scenes in the popular series, Dubrovnik, Croatia, is home to King’s Landing as well as the coveted Iron Throne.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

King's Landing

HBO

The seaside castle town has a number of landmarks featured in the series, from the streets of Old Town where Cersei Lannister had her walk of atonement in season 5, to the seaside walls of Dubrovnik where season two’s Battle of Blackwater Bay took place.

3 of 12

Doune Castle, Scotland

theasis/Getty Images

Scenes up north in Winterfell—the rightful home of the Starks—are shot at the Doune Castle in Scotland.

Advertisement

4 of 12

Winterfell

HBO

When HBO isn’t filming there, the real fortress sees thousands of visitors each year, though this isn’t its first time in the limelight. The castle was also featured in the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

5 of 12

Downhill Strand, Northern Ireland; Itzurun Beach in Spain; Spain’s San Juan de Gaztelugatxe in Basque Country

Oliver Strewe/Getty Images

The winding staircase that leads to Daenerys’s home is a real place—that’s in Spain’s San Juan de Gaztelugatxe in Basque Country. There, a man-made bridge connects an islet to the mainland.

6 of 12

Dragonstone

HBO

When Daenerys finally returned home to Dragonstone in season seven, she knelt down on the sandy beaches and reflected on how far she came. This scene occurred at Itzurun Beach in Spain. Exterior shots of Dragonstone have also been shot at Downhill Strand in northern Ireland, one of the longest beaches there.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 12

Hverfjall Volcano, Lake Myvatn, Iceland

StockWithMe/Getty Images

Where the White Walkers now march, wildings once inhabited the world beyond the wall. Many of the chilly scenes filmed north of the wall were shot in Iceland.

8 of 12

Beyond the Wall

HBO

Mance Rayder, the former leader of the wildings, set up camp in Lake Myvatn near Hverfjall Volcano in Iceland. And at the Grjótagjá cave in Iceland, Jon Snow and Ygritte (played by real-life couple Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie) spent some one-on-one time together.

9 of 12

Girona, Spain

Ramon Roura/Getty Images

Scenes in Braavos, home to the House of Black and White, were shot in Girona, Spain.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 12

Braavos

HBO

Arya spent time there training with the Faceless Men to become the conniving and skilled fighter she is now. During her training, she spent time on the streets near the Giorna Cathedral, blind and begging, and running away from the Waif.

11 of 12

Fort Manoel in Gzira, Malta

RudolfT/Getty Images

The first shocking death of the series was shot at Fort Manoel on the island of Gzira in Malta.

12 of 12

Great Sept of Baelor

HBO

It was here where King Joffrey orderd the beheading of Eddard Stark—much to the surprise of his daughter, Sansa Stark. The military fortification was built in the 18thcentury and is said to be haunted by a Black Night.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple