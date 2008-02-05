Family-Friendly Travel Destinations

Let us count the ways it’s family-friendly: There’s the San Diego Zoo, and the Wild Animal Park, where animals roam in natural settings. There are theme parks: One worth standing in a few lines for is LegoLand, about 33 miles north of San Diego, in Carlsbad; it’s small enough to cover in a day and has villages geared to different age groups. Kids can ride coasters; parents can marvel at the Lego White House replica. Then, when you’re ready to take a break from the lines and lounge in the sand for a day (or a few days), there are beaches. In the suburb of La Jolla, La Jolla Shores has fire containers for barbecues. La Jolla Cove's beach is smaller, but it has a grassy play area and arguably the best snorkeling in San Diego.



Where to stay: The Omni San Diego (omnihotels.com).