Watch as ice cream is made during a tour of this factory in Waterbury, Vermont. Even better: free samples! Open year round. Tickets are $3 for adults, free for kids 12 and younger (benjerry.com or 866-258-6877).





Big Wind Kite Factory

Make your own kite—and learn how to fly it—on this free tour of a factory in Molokai, Hawaii, where gorgeously colorful kites and wind socks are handcrafted. The folks there will happily direct you to the island’s best kite-flying spots. Phone ahead for hours (bigwindkites.com or 808-552-2364).



