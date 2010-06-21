7 Castles You Can Sleep In

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Glowimages/Getty Images
Stay overnight in a historic European castle that has been converted into a hotel.
Ashford Castle

Glowimages/Getty Images

Once owned by the Guinness family, Ashford Castle of County Mayo, Ireland, whose oldest parts date to 1228, was home base for director John Ford while he was filming The Quiet Man; ashford.ie.

Castello di Ripa d'Orcia

In-Tuscany.it

Estimated to have been built in the early Middle Ages, Castello di Ripa d'Orcia stands on a Tuscan hilltop less than 30 miles from Siena, in Italy; castelloripadorcia.com.

Château de Salettes

TripAdvisor.com

The walls are ancient, but inside them, the decor is modern and minimalistic at Château de Salettes, in Cahuzac-sur-Vère, France; chateaudesalettes.com.

Inverlochy Castle

Inverlochy Castle Hotel

Queen Victoria was once a guest at Scotland’s Inverlochy Castle (as she wrote in her diary: “I never saw a lovelier or more romantic spot”), in the foothills of Ben Nevis, the highest mountain in the United Kingdom; inverlochycastlehotel.com.

Pousada do Castelo

Paulo Juntas/Wikipedia

Bustling Lisbon is only about 70 miles away, but in Obidos, Portugal, the walled town that surrounds the Pousada do Castelo, little has changed since the 15th century; pousadasofportugal.com.

Schoenburg Castle

Hotel-Schoenburg.com

The ornate rooms of Schoenburg Castle, in Oberwesel, Germany, offer magnificent views of the Rhine River, flowing far below; hotel-schoenburg.com.

Thornbury Castle

Adrian Pingstone/Wikipedia

Stroll the same grounds Henry VIII walked with Anne Boleyn at the history-infused Thornbury Castle, a onetime royal estate in South Gloucestershire, England; thornburycastle.co.uk.

By Real Simple