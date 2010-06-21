7 Castles You Can Sleep In
Ashford Castle
Once owned by the Guinness family, Ashford Castle of County Mayo, Ireland, whose oldest parts date to 1228, was home base for director John Ford while he was filming The Quiet Man; ashford.ie.
Castello di Ripa d'Orcia
Estimated to have been built in the early Middle Ages, Castello di Ripa d'Orcia stands on a Tuscan hilltop less than 30 miles from Siena, in Italy; castelloripadorcia.com.
Château de Salettes
The walls are ancient, but inside them, the decor is modern and minimalistic at Château de Salettes, in Cahuzac-sur-Vère, France; chateaudesalettes.com.
Inverlochy Castle
Queen Victoria was once a guest at Scotland’s Inverlochy Castle (as she wrote in her diary: “I never saw a lovelier or more romantic spot”), in the foothills of Ben Nevis, the highest mountain in the United Kingdom; inverlochycastlehotel.com.
Pousada do Castelo
Bustling Lisbon is only about 70 miles away, but in Obidos, Portugal, the walled town that surrounds the Pousada do Castelo, little has changed since the 15th century; pousadasofportugal.com.
Schoenburg Castle
The ornate rooms of Schoenburg Castle, in Oberwesel, Germany, offer magnificent views of the Rhine River, flowing far below; hotel-schoenburg.com.
Thornbury Castle
Stroll the same grounds Henry VIII walked with Anne Boleyn at the history-infused Thornbury Castle, a onetime royal estate in South Gloucestershire, England; thornburycastle.co.uk.