These Real-Life Castles Feel Like an Episode of Bridgerton—and You Can Rent Them
Give Lady Whistledown something to talk about.
If you were one of the 63 million people who binge-watched Bridgerton on Netflix, you may find yourself getting dressed up for tea in the parlor (er, living room) and asking your partner to "bring the carriage around." As Bridgerton challenges go viral on TikTok, many are enjoying the fantasy of Bridgerton life, set in Regency-era England. Want to really feel like you're living inside a Bridgerton episode? Once it's safe to travel again, you can rent one of these real-life castles for a luxurious vacation that is sure to make you the talk of the Ton. Bring your own gowns and gloves—these castles will provide the backdrop.
For all the grandeur of a castle but at the price of an apartment, rent this cottage with a separate entrance nestled inside a sprawling estate. The apartment includes two bedrooms with period decor, a living room with a piano (don't worry, there's also a flatscreen TV!), and a bathroom with modern amenities.
Location: Loire Valley, France
Elaborate trimwork, a fireplace, and vibrant curtains surrounding the bed contribute to the Bridgerton vibes in this bedroom fit for a duchess.
If you and a crew want to live the Bridgerton experience together, make plans to rent this spacious 19th century Irish castle. With seven bedrooms and six and a half baths, there's plenty of room for everyone.
Location: Bree, County Wexford, Ireland
The interior design is a blend of original details, including brick fireplaces, and contemporary updates. The new moldings and wall paneling add to the regal ambience.
We like to think this is where the Bridgerton crew would escape once they get tired of the London gossip mill. Set in the middle of a more than 700-acre park, this secluded chateau is deemed a "fairytale fantasy" by reviewers.
Location: La Saucelle, Eure-et-Loir, France
Inside, you'll find all the must-haves of French country style. Outside, enjoy the fishing pond and long walks in the surrounding woods.
This five-bedroom English castle offers stunning views and is just a short drive to the sea. Plus, it's located in a quaint English town with traditional pubs.
Location: Teignmouth, Devon, United Kingdom
Just as Bridgerton is a vibrant reimagining of Regency style, this rental takes some creative liberties with paint and patterned wallpaper.
Live the castle life, but with modern luxuries. Host an elegant dinner party in the dining room, take a hot air balloon ride, and visit nearby vineyards.
Location: Saint-Georges-sur-Cher, Centre, France
We're not sure Bridgerton castles featured expansive pools, but we certainly won't turn our noses up at this one!