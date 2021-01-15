These Real-Life Castles Feel Like an Episode of Bridgerton—and You Can Rent Them

If you were one of the 63 million people who binge-watched Bridgerton on Netflix, you may find yourself getting dressed up for tea in the parlor (er, living room) and asking your partner to "bring the carriage around." As Bridgerton challenges go viral on TikTok, many are enjoying the fantasy of Bridgerton life, set in Regency-era England. Want to really feel like you're living inside a Bridgerton episode? Once it's safe to travel again, you can rent one of these real-life castles for a luxurious vacation that is sure to make you the talk of the Ton. Bring your own gowns and gloves—these castles will provide the backdrop.