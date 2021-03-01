Experts Agree: You Should Probably Retire in Florida

When it comes to picking a place to retire, there are endless factors to consider. Your pick, after all, determines where you'll spend those golden years once you're done working and ready to enjoy all life has to offer. Some people plan to age in place and retire in the same community they've lived in for years, while others plan to pack up and live somewhere brand new while they can. But beyond those wishful dreams of your perfect retirement spot are the logistical considerations: Where can you afford to retire? Where will you have access to the services you need as you age?

Though picking where you'll retire can help you better target your retirement savings and investment strategies—if you plan to retire somewhere with a low cost of living, you'll have to save less, after all—it's not always a priority. Planning for retirement is usually more about saving for retirement and making savvy financial moves to make sure you can afford to retire at all; deciding where to retire can often be an afterthought.

Still, even if picking your retirement location feels years away, it's hard to avoid mentions of Florida, wherever you are in your retirement planning. For decades now, the concept of retiring to Florida has been a half-joke, half-truth, and expert opinion continues to support the idea that you should probably retire to Florida.

What's so great about Florida? Beyond its much-touted great weather, it's affordable, it offers a high quality of life, and it has decent healthcare resources. Plus, Florida has no state income tax, which helps with the affordability factor, and it has a huge population of retirees—and all the amenities and services they demand. What's not to love?