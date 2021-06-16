8 Spectacular U.S. Campgrounds to Explore This Summer With Family, Friends, or Solo

2 Kirk Creek Campground in Big Sur, California

If you've never ventured to this iconic region of California, you're in for a treat. Big Sur sits along the infamous State Route 1, which wraps around seaside cliffs, and offers some of the most beautiful sights in the state. Kirk Creek Campground is located 100 feet above the Pacific Ocean and nestled on an open bluff. Several sites are available here, all of which can fit up to eight people and two vehicles. As a bonus, it's a cool 30 minutes from the surf town of Big Sur, so you can pop in for a bite to eat or an ice cream to go.