This Will Be the Ultimate Hotel for Beer Lovers

If you’re an ale aficionado looking for a hopping (sorry!) vacation spot, you’ll only have to wait a couple of years to take an unforgettable trip. Plans are brewing for a new beer-centric hotel outside San Diego.

Stone Brewing and Untitled Hospitality have teamed up to open Stone Hotel, a craft-brew-inspired lodging in Escondido, CA. The $26 million dollar, 105-room hotel will be built on 13 acres across the street from the brewery’s current farm-to-table restaurant. The hotel will open in early 2018.

Guests will pull up to a driveway complete with an ever-flowing beer display and receive complimentary bottles on check-in. Visitors will also have access to three on-site bars serving special editions on tap and growlers delivered by room service. An 8,000-square-foot ballroom and a 10,000-square-foot rooftop garden will be available for events like weddings or conferences.