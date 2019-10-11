20 Must-See Vacation Destinations to Visit in 2020, According to Airbnb

Image zoom miakievy

Winter is coming, and with the changing of seasons comes the inevitable travel itch that hits once December rolls around. If the mere thought of chilly temps is enough to send you into hibernation mode, hold off, because 'tis the season to start thinking ahead to warmer days.

Just in time for vacation-booking season, Airbnb dropped its list of trending destinations for 2020, and the list of 20 locales is enough to inspire us to pack our bags and renew our passports. Based off of Airbnb booking data that compares year-over-year growth for thousands of destinations, this year's list is full of unexpected gems you won't want to miss.

RELATED: The $11 Purchase That Made Me a Better Packer

The definitive list of must-see locales includes a wide-range of choices, from flourishing hubs like Bilbao, Spain, to far-flung regions in Thailand, Australia, Scotland, and more. Emerging destinations like the coastal port town of Malindi, Kenya made the cut, along with ever-popular sites like Tokyo, Japan, and Guadalajara, Mexico.

Three domestic cities cracked the top 20 list, including Cape Canaveral, Fla., which is where NASA plans to launch its long-awaited Mars Exploration Program next year. Another emerging city that won't require a passport—the eco-conscious culinary hub of Eugene, Ore., which is committed to going carbon neutral in 2020.

Milwaukee, Wis. clinched the top spot thanks to its role as the host city of next year's Democratic National Convention. Its prime location on the shores of Lake Michigan is yet another reason why Milwaukee is experiencing such an upsurge among domestic and international travelers.

Determined to plan an unforgettable trip of your own in the next 12 months? Check out Airbnb's top 20 list of trending destinations below, and get booking before the new year.

Milwaukee, Wis., U.S. Bilbao, Spain Buriram, Thailand Sunbury, Victoria, Australia Romania Xi'an, China Eugene, Ore., U.S. Luxembourg Guadalajara, Mexico Vanuatu Cali, Colombia Cape Canaveral, Fla., U.S. Aberdeen, Scotland Courtenay, BC, Canada Ubatuba, Brazil Les Contamines-Montjoie, France Tokyo, Japan Kerala, India Malindi, Kenya Maastricht, Netherlands

RELATED: Micro-cations Are the Convenient, Budget-Friendly Travel Trend We've Been Waiting For