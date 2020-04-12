Travel Destinations

The 50 Best Spots for Apple Picking in the US, According to Yelp

First you pick the orchard, then you pick the apples.
7 Safe(r) Travel and Adventure Ideas for Fall 2020

You may not be able to take that trip to Europe you had planned, but don't let that stop you from venturing away from home this fall.
Camp Under the Stars at These Wineries and Distilleries This Fall

Set up camp, cook a few meals, and take in the glorious autumn weather at these wineries, cideries, distilleries, and breweries that allow campers.
Window Swap Lets You Enjoy the View From Other People's Windows Around the World

Travel may be on hold, but that doesn't mean the views have to be.
Folks Are Ready to Travel (Nearby) This Fourth of July—Here Are 10 Trending Spots for the Holiday Weekend

Independence Day travel goals: head to the nearest beach, lake, or mountain STAT.
9 Literature-Inspired Travel Experiences to Book Right Now

Calling all bibliophiles: Include these novel trip itineraries next time you're in the UK.

5 Small U.S. Towns Worthy of Your 2020 Destination Bucket List

These small cities are big on excitement.
The Rudest Cities in the US, Ranked by Americans

Looking for a friendly place to live? Maybe steer clear of these notoriously ill-mannered cities.
7 Travel Destinations With Awesome Exchange Rates

10 Real Haunted Houses From All Over the United States

20 Luxury Vacations That Are Surprisingly Affordable

Be Very Afraid: These Are America’s Most Haunted Cities

This Map Will Tell You Exactly When Fall Foliage Will Peak This Year

Here’s when and where to see peak foliage in 2019.

These Are the Best Places to Travel to in 2019, According to Airbnb

The Must-Visit City of 2019 May Actually Be the Happiest Place on Earth

WATCH: Why Being Near Water Could Be the Key to Happiness, According to Research

Why Being Near Water Could Be the Key to Happiness, According to Research

Picking This Seat on a Flight Means You’re Selfish, Psychologists Say

4 Haunted Houses You Can Rent

Fly to Greece With Emirates for $329 Round-trip

6 ‘Game of Thrones’ Locations You Can Actually Visit

The Most Wished-for Airbnb in Every State

These Are the Top Trending Destinations for Fall Travel

A New Island Just Appeared Off the Coast of North Carolina

The 15 Best Food Cities Around the World

How You Can Get a Castle in Italy For Free

5 Ways to Make a Vacation House Pay for Itself

Soon You’ll Be Able to Use Your Hotel Key Card to Get Free Wine

The Top Destinations for 2017 and When to Book Your Trip, According to KAYAK

This Airline Will Fly You Out to Europe For $70

60 Foods Everyone Should Try at Least Once When Visiting Disney World

7 Cinematic Trips Based on the Year’s Best Films

You’ve Only Got a Few Days to Spot a Super Rare Comet Before It Goes Away for 1,000 Years

You Can Fly to Europe for $69, Meaning You Have No Excuse Not to Travel This Year

Here’s What Happens to the Coins You Throw in Fountains

Find Free Stopovers With This New Flight Search Engine

Italy Just Opened a Wine Fountain

Rare Editions of Shakespeare Writings Now at Boston Public Library

One of the World’s Creepiest Attractions Just Got Creepier

