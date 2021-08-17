4 Tips to Get the Best Travel Deals at Costco

1 Compare deals for services and packages with other vendors.

Yes, Costco offers some great deals on travel—but that doesn't mean you shouldn't do your research. Before booking your travel with Costco, do some comparison shopping to see if you can get a better deal on hotels or flights elsewhere. Travel blogger Christine Le, owner of the Luxury Under Budget blog, recommends checking the Costco hotel package first and then the hotel and flight package to see how much extra the flights cost you. Then, see if it's cheaper to book the flight directly through the airline or through Costco—this way, you can be sure you're actually saving money.

"When I searched for a five-day trip to Hawaii on Costco, it cost $1700 for flight and hotel for two people, while hotel package alone was only $990," says Le. She discovered that Alaska airlines had tickets on sale to Hawaii that were $99 one-way, and booked her flights through them instead. "Booking the Costco hotel package and flight separately saved me $300 more than booking the hotel and flight package," Le explains. Do your research and don't be afraid to cocktail your travel deals to get the best possible rates.