It’s Cheaper to Cruise for a Year Than Live in These Cities

Cruise ships have a lot to offer, from gorgeous ports of call to all-you-can-eat chocolate feasts, and world-class restaurants to on-board movie theaters.



They have so much to offer, you might ponder living on one. And depending on what city you call home, turning a vacation into a full-time lifestyle could actually be affordable (relatively).



RELATED: World’s Best Cities



Cruise Watch used data from the 2012 U.S. Census — including costs for groceries, housing, utilities, transportation, and services — and showed that permanent cruising can be less expensive than residing in a city like Los Angeles or New York.



According to Cruise Watch’s calculations, it would cost about $10,000 less to live on a cruise ship for a year ($22,694) than to live in Brooklyn ($33,124). The cost of continuous cruising is based on an average of the cheapest fares for an interior cabin, so it’s not exactly luxury — but it’s certainly better than a windowless room in a five-story East Williamburg walkup.



RELATED: World’s Best Awards 2016



Similarly, if you opted for permanent cruising instead of shacking up in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles, you could save $2,058 a year by forgoing land. The savings grow to $7,154 in San Francisco’s hot real estate market.



RELATED: The Best Islands in Europe



Before you try to break your lease, a note of caution: As Travel Weekly points out, Cruise Watch’s quoted cruise fare is per person, so bring a roommate or be prepared to pony up for the solo traveler surcharge (which can double the cost on some lines). Still, the savings could be substantial. Check out Cruise Watch’s interactive map to see how cruise prices fare against your state.



While making a cruise ship a home sounds fun, there is one big catch: work. Unless you have the ability to work remotely (indefinitely), living at sea would make it difficult to keep a job.