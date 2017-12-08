7 Book Settings You Can Actually Visit
Misty of Chincoteague, byMarguerite Henry
At Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge on Assateague Island, you can stroll the miles of powdery white sand beaches with descendants of the wild Chincoteague Ponies that Marguerite Henry made famous.
Ramona Quimby Series, by Beverly Cleary
The books in Beverly Cleary's beloved Ramona Quimby series were all set in Portland, Oregon on Klickitat Street. The city has a sculpture garden in Grant Park with life-sized bronze statues of Ramona, Henry Huggins, and Henry's dog Ribsy, along with a map outlining where events in the books occurred.
Wild, by Cheryl Strayed
One of Cheryl Strayed's stops on her hike through Oregon along the Pacific Coast Trail is Crater Lake National Park–also featured in the film adaptation starring Reese Witherspoon. Strayed's trek also took her to quaint Ashland, Oregon where shots for the movie were filmed in the downtown plaza, post office, and restaurants. Strayed concludes her grueling journey in Cascade Locks in the Columbia River Gorge with a well-deserved ice cream cone at popular East Wind Drive-In, less than a mile from the Bridge of Gods.
The Fault in Our Stars, by John Green.
One of the most pivotal scenes in this New York Times Bestseller and young adult favorite took place at the Funky Bones art installation in 100 Acres: Art and Nature Park at the Indianapolis Museum of Art. Author John Green lives in Indy.
Anne of Green Gables, by Lucy Maud Montgomery
Perhaps Canada's most loved fictional character, adventurous orphan Anne Shirley of Green Gables, still enchants and inspires today. Lucy Maud Montgomery may have written her novel in 1908 but there are Anne-related attractions all around Prince Edward Island today including Green Gables Heritage Place and Avonlea Village, a recreation of the fictitious village from the book.
The Shining, by Stephen King
The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado was the inspiration for the Overlook Hotel in Stephen King's ominous 1977 best-selling novel. King and his wife stayed the night in room 217, but in the film it's room 237.
Cannery Row, by John Steinbeck
Pulitzer Prize-winning author John Steinbeck documented the immigrant experiences of cannery workers and fishermen in Cannery Row. Although there are no more canneries here, the architecture remains. There's a Cannery Row Monument, commissioned and installed in 2014. that commemorates the colorful characters who inspired the novel. Ed Ricketts was the inspiration for the character of “Doc” in the novel and is considered to be a grandfather of modern marine biology. He and Steinbeck were close friends and the bust of Ed Ricketts on Cannery Row is placed on the exact spot where he was hit by a train and killed in 1948 when his Buick stalled on the tracks.