7 Book Settings You Can Actually Visit

Pulitzer Prize-winning author John Steinbeck documented the immigrant experiences of cannery workers and fishermen in Cannery Row. Although there are no more canneries here, the architecture remains. There's a Cannery Row Monument, commissioned and installed in 2014. that commemorates the colorful characters who inspired the novel. Ed Ricketts was the inspiration for the character of “Doc” in the novel and is considered to be a grandfather of modern marine biology. He and Steinbeck were close friends and the bust of Ed Ricketts on Cannery Row is placed on the exact spot where he was hit by a train and killed in 1948 when his Buick stalled on the tracks.