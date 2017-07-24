Take a Look Inside Betsey Johnson’s Colorful Villa in Mexico

Welcome to “BetseyVilla,” American fashion designer Betsey Johnson’s playfully chic home in Zihuatanejo, Mexico. While her estate is certainly a head turner and stays true to her unique eye for design, it’s a bit of a different style direction for Johnson, the queen of pretty-punk fashion designs. Nevertheless, we can’t stop scrolling through the photos.

As a fashion designer and part-time interior designer (she’s decorated hotels), Betsey Johnson’s vacation palace has a lot to live up to—and her villa definitely doesn’t disappoint. While the home was originally designed as an Italian villa, it was renovated three years ago by Andrés Benítez, a Mexico City-based architect. But Johnson took the decorating into her own hands, and gave it her signature goth-glam flair.

Luckily, you too can experience Johnson’s tropical paradise. The villa is now listed on Airbnb for $618 a night, so you’ll have to start that vacation fund ASAP. However, compared to other celebrity-owned Airbnbs, this is a bargain we know you won’t be able to refuse. The home comfortably sleeps eight people, so your next group reunion at BetseyVilla awaits.