These Are Best Places to See Fall Foliage With Your Family, State by State

Kennebunkport, Maine

Known for its ship building history dating back to the 1600s, Kennebunkport is the place to go sailing in the fall and take in the leaves changing over the Kennebunk River. Charter a boat for deep sea fishing, and for an overnight visit, consider Cape Arundel Inn & Resort, which offers scenic ocean views, where you can bring your family and buy out several accommodations that range from three to seven rooms.