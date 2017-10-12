10 Hauntingly Beautiful Cemeteries to Visit Before Halloween

There is something fascinating about cemeteries. Whether it’s the beautiful landscape or the intrigue of the mysteries of the afterlife, millions of people flock to graveyards annually to learn about their histories—everywhere from the super-popular cemetery tours in New Orleans, to the Père Lachaise in Paris, which plays host to more than 3.5 million tourists each year.

In the new book, 199 Cemeteries to See Before You Die, author Loren Rhoads brings readers into these unique spaces in our world and provides fascinating historical background to each of them.

Below, learn more about 10 American cemeteries, each with gorgeous grounds and interesting stories, and pick up Rhoads’ book to learn about the other 189. You might even live close enough to pay one a visit.