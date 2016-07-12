The Best and Worst Airports for Wi-Fi Access

Public Wi-Fi has gone from a nice thing to have to a frequent necessity for travelers.



But that doesn’t mean it's easy to come by, and many places where travelers are most in need (like airports) make Wi-Fi into an expensive accessory. So who are the top offenders?



Global Gateway Alliance, an airport advocacy group, rounded up the best and worst spots in the country.



New York’s airports were the worst: Kennedy, LaGuardia and Newark give fliers just 30 minutes of Wi-Fi free — and that’s after watching an advertisement. If you have a delayed flight or arrived early to the airport, you’re looking at $4.95 an hour or $7.95 for the day.



“With customers and security wait times on the rise and delays all too common, 30 minutes of Wi-Fi is not enough,” said Joe Sitt, founder of the Global Gateway Alliance, in a statement.



Just behind New York was Miami-Dade, which only provides free access to certain websites, charges $4.95 for the first 30 minutes for more access, and $7.95 for the day. Meanwhile, Chicago O’Hare charges $6.95 for 24 hours.



But not all airports are on the take. Fifteen of the country’s busiest hubs offer a free connection, and Hartsfield-Jackson, in Atlanta, ranked at the top according to Global Gateway Alliance. Los Angeles International came in at number two with its offer of a free connection with the option to upgrade to faster service for $4.95 an hour, and $7.95 for 24 hours. Minneapolis-St. Paul is also free, but you have to watch an ad every 45 minutes or pay $2.95 for a uninterrupted service.