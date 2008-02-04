Airplane Etiquette

Problem: The child behind you is kicking your seat.



Solution: "Appeal to the parents' sense of empathy," says Caroline Tiger, a coauthor of How to Behave: A Guide to Modern Manners for the Socially Challenged. Say, "Do you mind asking him to stop kicking my seat? I'd love to take a nap." If the child doesn't stop shortly after your initial plea, kindly ask the adult if she would be willing to switch seats with the child.