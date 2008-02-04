Airplane Etiquette
Thayer Allyson Gowdy
Your in-flight guide to keeping the peace with fellow passengers.
Dealing With Seat Kickers
Dealing With Seat Kickers
Problem: The child behind you is kicking your seat.
Solution: "Appeal to the parents' sense of empathy," says Caroline Tiger, a coauthor of How to Behave: A Guide to Modern Manners for the Socially Challenged. Say, "Do you mind asking him to stop kicking my seat? I'd love to take a nap." If the child doesn't stop shortly after your initial plea, kindly ask the adult if she would be willing to switch seats with the child.
Dealing With Talkative Seat Mates
Thayer Allyson Gowdy
Problem: You want to enjoy a little peace and quiet; your neighbor wants to trade life stories.
Solution: Grab a book or a magazine and she should get the hint. If she continues talking, says Tiger, tell her, "I'm sorry―I don't mean to be rude, but I'm dying to read this." Another strong signal that you don't want to chat? Headphones.
Getting Around a Sleeping Neighbor
Thayer Allyson Gowdy
Problem: You have to go to the bathroom, but your sleeping neighbor is blocking the way.
Solution: It may be tempting to climb over her while she's snoozing, but you risk awkwardly straddling her as she wakes up. Instead, give her a gentle pat and say, "Excuse me."
