As airlines begin reinstating cancellation fees, it may be time to start buying travel insurance again. But read the fine print carefully before purchasing airline travel insurance to be sure it adequately covers your needs. Here's what you need to know.

The world of travel is reopening and you found a great deal on a flight for vacation. Or maybe you just splurged on a ticket you've been saving for. You check (and double-check!) that your details and dates are right and get ready to book. But wait—should you add travel insurance during checkout? You might want to think twice before shelling out on the travel insurance offered by your airline.

As TravelPulse recently reported, several airlines have begun reinstating change fees now that COVID-19 vaccinations are becoming so widespread and airline reservations are soaring. American Airlines became the first carrier, in April, to reinstate fees on budget tickets, followed by Alaska, Delta, and United Airlines. JetBlue is one of the only airlines that has not yet restarted such fees, but TravelPulse reports that is slated to change on May 31.

The return of such fees, and the uncertainty of the current world landscape, can make it tempting to purchase the travel insurance offered by airlines when booking a ticket. But be sure to do your research thoroughly before spending.

The first tip to keep in mind on this front is that most of the change fees that have been reinstated thus far apply to ultra-budget tickets. So you're first consideration should be avoiding those rock bottom fares if you're concerned about perhaps a new wave of COVID-19 impacting your travel plans.

But you'll also want to keep in mind the findings of a report conducted by Senator Edward Markey a few years back, which focused on whether such insurance really covers all that you think it might.

In his 2018 report, "Flyer Beware: Is Travel Insurance Worth It?," Markey of Massachusetts and members of his staff evaluated travel insurance offered by nine major airlines (including Delta, American Airlines, and United) and seven popular online travel agencies. They found that while companies promote these policies as "flexible" and "extensive," they often fail to protect travelers in situations they'd expect to be covered.

What if your child gets hurt in a little league game the day before your vacation? Or there's a natural disaster at the destination, and you want to postpone your trip? At first glance, it might look like the travel insurance offered through an airline covers unexpected events like these, but the fine print may leave the traveler on the hook for hundreds of dollars—if the policy covers the situation at all.

"Travel insurance products sold through airlines offer limited benefits that do not address travelers needs nor the ever-changing global environment. These are 'one size fits all' types of products," says Sasha Gainullin, CEO of the travel insurance company battleface. "For example, airlines will offer the exact same product for a flight from Chicago to Houston as they would on a flight from Chicago to Tokyo. By the nature of destination alone, customers should be looking for products that specifically cater to their needs and travel schedule."

Markey's report goes on to note that it can be a challenge to figure out which situations are actually covered by an airline travel insurance policy. In complaints to the Better Business Bureau mentioned in the report findings, travelers said they struggled to find the insurance policy details at the time of checkout and were surprised when claims for major travel disruptions (like hurricanes) were denied.

These policies can be hard to turn down, though. Eager to rake in a portion of the billions jetsetters have historically spent on travel protection, Markey's report found that some airlines and online travel agencies used high-pressure sales tactics—like requiring travelers to proactively tick a box to decline coverage or issuing harsh warnings like, "No, I'm willing to risk my [full-price flight]"—to push insurance policies onto customers or make them second-guess decisions to opt-out.

The report also found that majority of the insurance policies offered by airlines and online travel agencies comes from two companies: Allianz and AIG. Both insurers, in statements to Travel Weekly, said their products add value to trips.

Allianz's Daniel Durazo, director of marketing, told Real Simple there is indeed value to buying insurance from an airline. He offered a different perspective than battleface's Gainullin.

"There are two significant benefits to buying travel insurance when you book your flight. First, you'll be offered the product that's the best fit for your trip. Our sophisticated purchase platform reviews all of the customer's relevant booking information to select and offer the product that will provide the best combination of coverage and benefits for that specific trip," explains Durazo. "Offering a product specifically tailored to a consumer's trip can prevent them from selecting the wrong product or paying too much when they buy more insurance than they need."

The second benefit is convenience, suggests Durazo. Shopping for travel insurance on your own can be time-consuming and confusing, he says. Comparison sites will offer a myriad of choices with little information about the company offering the product or whether they offer around-the-clock customer service and travel assistance.

"It's also a good idea to purchase your insurance as soon as you book your trip. That way you get the longest period of coverage possible for no additional cost," adds Durazo.

When it was issued, Markey's report made recommendations to airlines and online travel agencies but the bottom line for travelers before embarking on your summer 2021 adventures, or beyond: Read the fine print of any policies before you buy to ensure you get what you need, and avoid paying for insurance that isn't as comprehensive as expected.