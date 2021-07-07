8 US Beach Vacations That Aren't Budget-Busters

Fort Lauderdale, FL

This beautiful beach is located on the southeastern coast, making it the perfect destination for a tropical feel. It's an ideal place to find fun things to do that are off the beaten path and affordable to boot—from full moon parties to mermaid shows to nighttime Everglades tours. If you're super adventurous, you can head to Island Water Sports for free surf and paddleboard lessons on Saturday mornings.

If you're a nature fiend who loves horseback riding, birdwatching, tubing, and more, be sure to visit Hugh Taylor Birch State Park. Did you know Fort Lauderdale is known as the Venice of America? You can take your vacation experience to a whole new level and see the sights via water taxi.

There are so many fun, free things to do in Fort Lauderdale as well: festivals, museums, beautiful parks, and nature centers. Be sure to book your vacation between June and August for the biggest savings on hotels and flights.