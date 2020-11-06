10 Smart Home Devices That Will Revolutionize Your WFH Setup—Starting at Just $10

Give yourself a break and let Alexa make your morning brew for you. This Hamilton Beach coffee maker has built-in voice control features so you can get your coffee started before you even fully open your eyes. Instead of fumbling around the kitchen, take that time to prep for the workday ahead.

The large drip maker can produce up to 12 cups of coffee at once and comes with a number of useful, time-saving programs—such as cleaning cycle reminders and programmable brewing schedules. Many customers note how easy the device is to set up and use.

“Now that I am working from home and want coffee at different times of the morning rather than always wanting it done at 6:30 a.m., I am loving this coffee maker,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “No more burned coffee on the weekends when I sleep in. No more remembering to turn off the automatic feature when I go out of town. When I want coffee, I ask for it.”