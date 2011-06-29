While some movies are meant to be seen in theaters for the utmost cinematic experience, there are some flicks you can wait to watch at home. With Netflix, you can rent movies for as low as $4.99 a month (for one movie at a time). That’s less than half of the price of an average movie ticket! Netflix also provides a streaming service that allows you to watch some films and TV shows instantly, instead of waiting for it to arrive in the mail. Not to mention that you’ll also be saving money (and calories) on overpriced, unhealthy movie theater snacks.