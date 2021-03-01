12 Essential Etiquette Rules to Follow Every Time You Join a Video Call 

The point is to join on time—but oftentimes joining a call can get delayed due to internet speed and other crossed wires. To make sure your face actually appears on time, you might actually need to join a few minutes early. In the same vein, make sure all your tech is working properly. Is your computer’s Bluetooth connection wonky? Maybe don’t use your Bluetooth headphones if it will mess up the audio connection or disrupt the conversation. Do you have a solid internet connection from that corner of the room? Is your laptop well charged (or do you at least have a charger at the ready?). These are the little details to get in order beforehand.