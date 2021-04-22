The 12 Best Travel Bluetooth Speakers for Any Budget

Take your speaker game to the next level with this wide-reaching model from Ultimate Ears, which has a Bluetooth range of 150 feet. That’s not the only impressive feature: It also offers 24 hours of battery life and uses an adaptive equalizer to match the pitches of your music and your environment for crystal-clear sound. The splash-proof speaker can be operated via an app or its singular button, which gives you the power to play, pause, skip, control the volume, and turn it on and off. “I thought it was a very great quality sound in comparison to other speakers,” one of hundreds of five-star reviewers wrote. “At louder volumes, it only gets better with the [bass] to bring it back down, as opposed to cheaper speakers that just get loud and don't have the depth and range of this speaker. I highly recommend this to anyone who wants an above-and-beyond speaker to excel in every use you put it through.”