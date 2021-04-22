Portable Speaker with Bluetooth
The 12 Best Travel Bluetooth Speakers for Any Budget
Be a DJ on the go with these tech devices.
Nothing ruins a get-together quite like a bad playlist—or worse, no music at all! The next time you're entertaining, play DJ for your guests and keep the good vibes going with a portable Bluetooth speaker. These travel-friendly devices come with the same (if not better) sound quality and features as their stationary counterparts.
Portable speakers serve more purpose than just spicing up your parties, though: These days, there's a speaker for just about every activity and scenario. There are waterproof ones that allow you to keep your music close while you're splashing around or if the weather takes an unexpected turn. If you're outdoorsy, there are pocket-sized speakers with handy clip-on designs that latch to your belt loop, backpack, or bike handlebar. And of course, there are smart speakers that are compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home.
Below you'll find the best portable Bluetooth speakers that are collectively backed by thousands of positive customer reviews. You can find most of these top-rated portable speakers on Amazon.
- Best Overall: Sonos Move
- Best Waterproof: Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
- Best Budget: Anker Soundcore Flare Wireless Speaker
- Best Battery Life: JBL Boombox Portable Speaker
- Best Clip-On: Bose SoundLink Micro Portable Bluetooth Speaker
- Best Bluetooth Range: Ultimate Ears Hyperboom Portable & Home Bluetooth Speaker
- Best Outdoor: Ultimate Ears WonderBoom 2 Speaker
- Best Pocket-Sized: JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker with Bluetooth
- Best With Microphone: Sony SRS-XB23 Wireless Portable Speaker
- Best Smart Speaker: Bose Portable Smart Speaker
- Best Bass: Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth Speaker
- Amazon Best-seller: OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker
Best Overall: Sonos Move
This portable Sonos speaker, which connects to Bluetooth and Apple AirPlay 2, has it all: a waterproof, scratch-resistant exterior; a rich bass; voice-control functionality for shuffling and skipping songs; and Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant compatibility when you’re connected to WiFi. It also comes with its own app. But what sets it apart from the rest is its TruePlay feature, where the speaker automatically tunes itself to best suit your surroundings and the rhythm of the music you’re listening to. According to reviewers, the Sonos Move is easy to set up, has great sound, and pairs well with other speakers. Others love its grab-and-go size and long-lasting 11-hour battery.
Best Waterproof: Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
Splash around with peace of mind thanks to this waterproof speaker from Ultimate Ears, which can be submerged in water for up to 30 minutes but can also float. The durable fan favorite offers 15 hours of battery life and 360-degree immersive sound, even when it’s in the water. Throughout hundreds of five-star reviews, Amazon shoppers highlight that the speaker pairs well with multiple phones and speakers, is beach bag-friendly, and “drop-proof from 3 feet.”
Best Budget: Anker Soundcore Flare Wireless Speaker
This budget-friendly speaker from Anker delivers 360-degree sound and a powerful bass courtesy of frequency-enhancing BassUP Technology. It’s even waterproof to the point that it can be submerged without missing a beat. But according to Amazon shoppers, who have given the Anker Soundcore speaker a 4.7-star rating and hundreds of glowing reviews, its best feature is the LED light halo that pulses to the beat of your music. “Without a doubt the best value for speakers of this kind you will find,” one shopper wrote, who added that the battery held a charge after a full year of inactivity.
Best Battery Life: JBL Boombox Portable Speaker
This JBL speaker has 24 hours of play time and a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that’s always ready to go. It’s waterproof and can connect to two devices simultaneously through the JBL Connect+ app, which gives you full wireless control of your speaker and various settings to maximize your sound. Plus, it’s earned a near-perfect 4.8-star rating on Amazon for its durability, intense bass, and convenient carrying handle. One pleased reviewer says the portable speaker “plays everything I listen to like a champ with details that I never even knew were present.”
Best Clip-On: Bose SoundLink Micro Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Measuring 1.4 by 1.4 by 3.9 inches, this miniature speaker is equipped with a tear-resistant silicone strap that securely attaches to everything from backpacks and belt loops to coolers and bike handlebars. It also has a built-in microphone and a 30-foot range, making it easy to take your calls on the go. Other key features include its waterproof exterior, Siri and Google Home compatibility, voice-control functionality, and various sound modes. According to some of the 8,000 glowing reviews, its battery life lasts longer than its advertised six hours and it produces the same clear and balanced sound as speakers double its size.
Best Bluetooth Range: Ultimate Ears Hyperboom Portable & Home Bluetooth Speaker
Take your speaker game to the next level with this wide-reaching model from Ultimate Ears, which has a Bluetooth range of 150 feet. That’s not the only impressive feature: It also offers 24 hours of battery life and uses an adaptive equalizer to match the pitches of your music and your environment for crystal-clear sound. The splash-proof speaker can be operated via an app or its singular button, which gives you the power to play, pause, skip, control the volume, and turn it on and off. “I thought it was a very great quality sound in comparison to other speakers,” one of hundreds of five-star reviewers wrote. “At louder volumes, it only gets better with the [bass] to bring it back down, as opposed to cheaper speakers that just get loud and don't have the depth and range of this speaker. I highly recommend this to anyone who wants an above-and-beyond speaker to excel in every use you put it through.”
Best Outdoor: Ultimate Ears WonderBoom 2 Speaker
Don’t let the size of this speaker fool you: It creates perfect 360-degree sound and impressive bass during its 13-hour battery life, according to hundreds of five-star reviewers. Whether you’re hosting a backyard barbecue or headed to the beach, its Outdoor Boost setting instantly adapts the volume and clarity of the music to your setting. Plus, it’s waterproof, dust-proof, and scratch-resistant, making it even more outdoor-friendly. “I have purchased multiple speakers, but by far, this has got to be the best Bluetooth speaker I have purchased ever,” one Amazon shopper shared. “The sound for the size of the speaker does not compare to any other. I use it both outdoors and inside the house and I can not express how happy I am I purchased this product.”
Best Pocket-Sized: JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker with Bluetooth
At 3.4 by 1.6 inches, it doesn’t get any smaller than the JBL Go 3 Speaker. Designed to fit comfortably in your pocket, the petite device packs a punch with Pro Sound technology, which creates impressive bass and clear sound. The top-rated waterproof speaker has more than 2,000 five-star ratings on Amazon and offers five hours of play time on a single charge. “This turns any bike ride, beach day, camping trip, water day into a party,” according to one Amazon shopper. “The loop is nice and handy—just get a carabiner and you can snap it on anything.”
Best With Microphone: Sony SRS-XB23 Wireless Portable Speaker
Thanks to its built-in mic, this portable speaker from Sony can be a speakerphone too. It has a 12-hour battery life and delivers balanced, high-quality audio. Other key features include its waterproof exterior, the party-connect function, LED lights, and extra bass courtesy of side passive radiators. “With its integrated microphone, it makes Zoom calls, Skype, WhatsApp and Signal calls (video & audio) much clearer, cleaner, and crisper,” according to one reviewer. “It performs much better than the iPhone’s mic and speakers for a speakerphone call and blows away the Spectre [laptop]'s Bang & Olufsen audio.”
Best Smart Speaker: Bose Portable Smart Speaker
This versatile Bose speaker connects to both Amazon Alexa and Google Home speakers within its WiFi range, giving you full access to their various functions and streaming services like Amazon Music, Spotify, and Pandora. The portable device has a 12-hour battery life and is strong enough to withstand water splashes, scratches, and drops. In their five-star reviews, Amazon shoppers comment on the speaker’s easy-to-hold carrying strap, clear sound, and outdoor functionality. “This speaker doesn't disappoint,” one reviewer said. “It has that Bose sound quality that is hard to beat with the Alexa voice control compatibility. It is easily portable and seems to keep a charge for a long while… I’m very pleased with the quality of the sound.”
Best Bass: Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth Speaker
If bass quality is your main concern, allow us to introduce you to the Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth speaker. Built with two ultra-high frequency tweeters, two neodymium woofers, two passive radiators, and the brand’s BassUp technology, this speaker fills every inch of your space—both indoors and outdoors—with rich, high-quality sound. According to Amazon shoppers, who have given the device more than 3,000 five-star reviews, the bass response and sound output exceeds that of other popular speakers. “I've been going through Bluetooth speakers these last few weeks looking for one that separates itself from the rest,” explained one reviewer. “Wow, Sony, JBL, and any other maker need to take notice of this speaker… The highs and lows are incredible. It has to be tweaked a little, but that's what makes this speaker so great.”
Amazon Best-Seller: OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker
Ninety-seven thousand five-star ratings don’t lie. Ranking high on Amazon’s best-sellers list for portable speakers, the OontZ checks off every box with its compact size, rich bass output, impressive 100-foot Bluetooth range, and 14-hour battery life. It delivers crisp, loud sound when outdoors, connects with smart devices like the Amazon Echo Dot, and has a waterproof exterior that comes in eight colors. “Best speaker I've ever purchased,” one of the speaker’s 36,000 five-star reviewers wrote. “Great sound, loud, and its battery lasts longer than any other speaker I've had. Four months later, we ran it over twice with a Chevy 2500 and then the trailer. Guess what? It still works. Incredible!”