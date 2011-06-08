There are almost certainly multiple programs running in the background of your computer without your knowledge or permission, spying on your online activities. This includes spyware, trojans, rootkits, and various other forms of nasty stuff, collectively called malware. Computers generally come with an anti-virus preloaded, but the malware we’re talking about isn’t limited to viruses, and even the most innocuous sites could be loading spyware on your hard drive. You can’t stop most of this from coming in, but you can remove it for free. First, download a program called Malwarebytes. Let the program upgrade every time it runs, to make sure it’s up to date. Once you’re all set, click the Scan tab and then Scan Now. You don’t want any of the junk found by the spyware scanners, so check all the checkboxes and click “Remove.” Do this every couple of weeks, depending on how much web surfing you’ve been doing.