I Finally Found an Electric Toothbrush That’s Gentle Enough for My Sensitive Gums

If you can't remember the last time you replaced your toothbrush, it may be time to invest in a new one. The American Dental Association recommends doing so every three to four months, though it's easy to let this chore slide. And while you can remove plaque with a manual option, electric toothbrushes offer loads of benefits (think healthier gums and less tooth decay). So it's no wonder why Spotlight, an oral care brand started by two dentists who happen to be sisters, sold one of its sonic toothbrushes every five minutes last year.