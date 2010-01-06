Shortcut to Better Google Results

If you’ve ever Googled the best way to Google on Google and come up short, follow these four tips from Randolph Hock, author of The Extreme Searcher’s Internet Handbook ($25, barnesandnoble.com). Then, learn seven surprising ways to utilize the Google search field.





To Find: PDFs, Excel spreadsheets, or PowerPoint Presentations

Use: filetype:pdf, filetype:xls, or filetype:ppt

Example: Canon manual filetype:pdf

Why: If you include the file type in your search, Google will turn up only relevant files. For example, entering filetype:pdf will find all the PDFs that have to do with operating your new camera. (For Excel files, use filetype:xls; for PowerPoint presentations, filetype:ppt.)





To Find: Narrowed-Down Information

Use: a hyphen (minus sign)

Example: jaguar -cars -football

Why: You want information about jaguars―the animal, not the car or the sports team. Placing a hyphen before terms you want to exclude will omit pages with those words. Type a space before the hyphen, but not after.





To Find: A Product You Saw Online (But Can’t Remember Where)

Use: intitle:

Example: intitle:“Frye boots”

Why: Using the term intitle: searches the words in the title bar of Web pages and can be particularly helpful if you remember the name of an item you liked but not where you found it. Just be sure not to put a space after the colon and to use quotation marks around the phrase.





To Find: A Verbatim Phrase

Use: quotation marks

Example: “Bikram yoga”

Why: Using quotation marks around a phrase or a person’s name can eliminate many of the irrelevant links you would otherwise turn up, says Hock.

7 Things You Can Do Directly in the Google Search Field