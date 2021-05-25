These ‘Life-Changing’ $13 Glasses Make It Possible to Read While Lying Completely Flat on Your Back
There are few things as relaxing as diving into a good book from the comfort of your own bed. But sometimes, even after some pillow shuffling, you still can't get into a position that supports your neck and allows you to read the words on the page. There is, however, a simple tool that makes reading in bed even easier, and TikTok users are obsessed with it.
Vinmax's Lazy Reader Glasses may look like a wacky headset you'd wear for a 4D experience at an amusement park, but the design is actually fairly simple. They use mirrors to reflect anything in your downward line of sight upwards. So if you're laying totally flat on your back but have a book propped up on your chest, you can read it with ease—no neck craning necessary.
More than 1,100 Amazon shoppers have given Vinmax's lazy reader glasses a five-star rating, and they've gone viral on TikTok, too. In a video that got nearly 1 million likes, user @evangelxnaa demonstrated how to use lazy reader glasses while watching TV on a laptop and called them the "literal best thing" they'd ever bought from Amazon. Another TikTok user, @kj.reads, called them their "new favorite things ever" in a video that got over 180,000 likes.
Amazon reviewers are just as impressed. "If you're tired of holding your reading materials at different angles to keep your neck and eyes from straining, this product is for you," said one. "I originally bought them for use after my neck surgery, but have continued to use [them] when I'm in my recliner, reading in a lawn chair at the pool, reading on a plane, or watching TV while laying down."
"I didn't know what I was missing until I used this. My life is now complete. If you enjoy comfort and lazy binge watching but don't care how ridiculous you look wearing these then you have found nirvana," wrote another. "My glasses fit in these just fine. Takes a minute to get used to, then it becomes your reason to live. Expect people to laugh at you, but forgive them for they know not what they are missing."
To buy: $13; amazon.com
The glasses come in handy for people recovering from surgery that requires them to lie horizontally or to avoid straining their neck, but plenty of shoppers enjoy them simply for the comfort they offer. Since they can fit over normal eyeglasses, they're accessible to use, too.
For just $13 a pair, these lazy reader glasses seem like a simple tool—but shoppers say they can be "life changing."