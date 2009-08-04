Which Tech Gadgets Are Right for Your Child?

Does everyone really have one?

If they are teenagers, yes. But younger kids are definitely gaining. In a 2009 study, 83 percent of teens had a cell phone, and 53 percent had one before they were 12. How young are kids dialing in? Fourteen percent of 5- to 7-year-olds have phones. So do 26 percent of 8- to 10-year-olds and 45 percent of 11- to 12-year-olds.



What age to start: When your child starts school (and spending time at playdates and parties), a simple phone just for calling home might be in order. The Firefly Glow Phone, for kids ages 5 and older, has buttons for Mom, Dad, and Emergency. (Cost: $50 for the phone, $10 a month for 25 minutes, fireflymobile.com.)



As they grow up: So he says he needs to dial more than three numbers? Add a phone to your existing plan, but make use of options like Verizon’s Chaperone plan ($10 a month) and Sprint’s Family Locator ($5 a month), which let you track kids’ whereabouts via GPS technology. Most providers also let you control minutes, texts, and games.



Causes for concern: Discuss explicit text messaging (“sexting”) and bullying, even with younger kids. “Today’s kids do not consider the consequences of what they say and the photos they send,” says David Bickham, a scientist with the Center on Media and Child Health at Children’s Hospital in Boston. “Kids need to realize that once a picture is out there, they’re no longer in control.”