Who needs a sleep tracker when you have a bed that can tell you everything you could ever want to know about your sleeping habits? With built-in sensors, the Sleepnumber It bed will track your sleep, body movements, breathing, and heart rate to give you insight on how you can get a good night’s rest. And like other Sleep Number beds, you can adjust the firmness on your side based on the It bed’s recommendations.



To buy: starts at $1,000, itbed.sleepnumber.com.