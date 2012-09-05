15 Tech Accessories
Clap Miniature Digital Camera With Video
This tiny camera is just under 3 inches wide and features a built in USB port, making it easy to snap a quick picture to share with friends and family. Available in three colors.
To buy: $45, amazon.com.
Undercover Tablet Sleeve
Keep potential thieves at bay. Nobody will think to look for your expensive gadget inside this unassuming protective case.
To buy: $23, amazon.com.
Chevron Nerd Herder Gadget Wallet
Chances are you’re lugging around more than one electronic device. Keep everything from your keys to your flash drive tucked safely in the confines of your wallet with this trendy chevron tri-fold case.
To buy: $29, etsy.com.
Patterned DODOcase for iPad
Modeled after the notebooks you had in grammar school, this eco-friendly case adds nautical flair to today’s most popular tablet. Available in four patterns.
To buy:$80, dodocase.com
Universal Adapter
If you’re traveling abroad this anytime soon, this handy item should be on the top of your list. The compact, lightweight adapter is easy to tuck into your suitcase and makes it possible to plug your favorite electronics into outlets in over 150 countries. Available in four colors.
To buy:$23, cb2.com
Premium Wood Case for iPhone 6 in Black Walnut
There's nothing worse than a cracked or broken phone. Protect and dress it up with this sleek case. The polished walnut surface adds a touch of modern style and sophistication, while the snug fit means your phone will always be protected.
To buy: $25, bestbuy.com
mophie Juice Pack Reserve
Hook this lightweight back-up battery onto your keychain for an instant power boost, so you’ll never be stuck with a drained battery again. The charging cable is conveniently tucked into the device so you don't have to bring any extra cords.
To buy:$50, bestbuy.com
iHome iDL46 Stereo Clock Radio with Lightning Dock
This sleek stereo clock radio does it all. Use it to charge or play for iPhone, plus it automatically syncs to your iPhone's clock so it can play your favorite music from your device or FM radio. There's also an extra USB port so you can charge other devices at the same time, too.
To buy:$100, apple.com
Lifeproof iPhone Case
For the adventurous or the just plain clumsy, this waterproof, shock-proof, and dirt-proof case will keep your phone working and in one piece.
To buy: $56, lifeproof.com.
USB Hubman
This playful USB cable lets you connect up to four different devices to your computer so you can print, play and charge all at the same time.
To buy: $12, kikkerland.com.
Tunes for 2 Headphone Splitter
This bright accessory lets you plug two pairs of headphones into your MP3 player, so you can easily share your favorite tunes with a friend.
To buy: $11, amazon.com.
Arc Touch Mouse Limited Edition Artist Series
Both pretty and practical, this wireless mouse curves up for comfortable use and then flattens for easy transport or storage.
To buy: $45, bestbuy.com.
Canvas Kindle Cover
Tuck your e-reader into this sturdy canvas cover and nobody will know if you’re really reading a classic or the latest guilty pleasure on the bestseller list.
To buy:$64, etsy.com
Personalized iPhone Case
Indulge your inner artist and create a custom case for your cell phone or tablet that shows off your favorite Instagram photos.
To buy: $40, casetagram.com.