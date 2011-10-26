How to Choose a Tablet Computer
Apple iPad 2 (3G Version)
Cost*: $629 to $829
Dimensions and weight: 9½ by 7⅓ by ⅓ inches; 1.35 pounds
Battery life: About 9 hours
Pros: Stellar graphics; runs faster than many other tablets; syncs with free online hard drive iCloud; exclusive, carefully vetted apps not available on other devices.
Cons: Can run only one app on the screen at a time; not all iPhone apps are perfectly adapted to the iPad.
RS verdict: An excellent all-around pick. (Hey, it’s the most popular tablet for a reason.)
*These are the prices at press time. The range is based on specs, including memory capacity and wireless access.
Featured November 2011
BlackBerry PlayBook
Cost: $499 to $699
Dimensions and weight: 7½ by 5 by ½ inches; 0.9 pound
Battery life: About 7 hours
Pros: Runs BlackBerry PlayBook apps; well-designed word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation apps included.
Cons: Shorter battery life than others; smaller screen not as suitable for watching videos or reading.
RS verdict: Ideal for dedicated BlackBerry users or people who need access to high-quality business apps.
Lenovo IdeaPad K1
Cost: $449 to $499
Dimensions and weight: 10 by 7½ by ½ inches; 1.7 pounds
Battery life: About 8½ hours
Pros: Employs easy-to-use Android technology; comes with 30 free apps; option to customize modes for home, commute, and work use.
Cons: Heavier than other tablets; can be slow to respond to finger taps; screen is prone to having glares.
RS verdict: Physically clunky, but generally the best budget choice.
Motorola Xoom (3G Version)
Cost: $499 to $599
Dimensions and weight: 9 ¾ by 6 ⅔ by ½ inches; 1.6 pounds
Battery life: About 8½ hours
Pros: Runs on the Google Android operating system, meaning it’s optimal for using Gmail or Google Calendar; has a larger and sharper screen and more working memory than the iPad.
Cons: Anyone can create an app for Android tablets, so you can be overwhelmed by all the choices.
RS verdict: Not for novice tablet owners, since the interface isn’t very user-friendly.
Samsung 10.1 Galaxy Tab 4G LTE
Cost: $530 to $630
Dimensions and weight: 10 by 7 by ⅓ inches; 1.25 pounds
Battery life: About 9 hours
Pros: Exclusive Social Hub app aggregates e-mails, social-network contacts, and calendar items into one interface.
Cons: The battery takes longer to charge than those of other tablets.
RS verdict: Perfect for users who want sleek iPad looks wedded to Android technology.