How to Choose a Tablet Computer

By Adam Baer
Updated August 29, 2014
Compare prices and features of five popular models before adding one to your Christmas list.
Apple iPad 2 (3G Version)

Cost*: $629 to $829

Dimensions and weight: 9½ by 7⅓ by ⅓ inches; 1.35 pounds

Battery life: About 9 hours

Pros: Stellar graphics; runs faster than many other tablets; syncs with free online hard drive iCloud; exclusive, carefully vetted apps not available on other devices.

Cons: Can run only one app on the screen at a time; not all iPhone apps are perfectly adapted to the iPad.

RS verdict: An excellent all-around pick. (Hey, it’s the most popular tablet for a reason.)

*These are the prices at press time. The range is based on specs, including memory capacity and wireless access.

Starting next month, you can read Real Simple on one; go to iTunes.com to download our app.

Featured November 2011

BlackBerry PlayBook

Cost: $499 to $699

Dimensions and weight: 7½ by 5 by ½ inches; 0.9 pound

Battery life: About 7 hours

Pros: Runs BlackBerry PlayBook apps; well-designed word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation apps included.

Cons: Shorter battery life than others; smaller screen not as suitable for watching videos or reading.

RS verdict: Ideal for dedicated BlackBerry users or people who need access to high-quality business apps.

Lenovo IdeaPad K1

Cost: $449 to $499

Dimensions and weight: 10 by 7½ by ½ inches; 1.7 pounds

Battery life: About 8½ hours

Pros: Employs easy-to-use Android technology; comes with 30 free apps; option to customize modes for home, commute, and work use.

Cons: Heavier than other tablets; can be slow to respond to finger taps; screen is prone to having glares.

RS verdict: Physically clunky, but generally the best budget choice.

Motorola Xoom (3G Version)

Cost: $499 to $599

Dimensions and weight: 9 ¾ by 6 ⅔ by ½ inches; 1.6 pounds

Battery life: About 8½ hours

Pros: Runs on the Google Android operating system, meaning it’s optimal for using Gmail or Google Calendar; has a larger and sharper screen and more working memory than the iPad.

Cons: Anyone can create an app for Android tablets, so you can be overwhelmed by all the choices.

RS verdict: Not for novice tablet owners, since the interface isn’t very user-friendly.

Samsung 10.1 Galaxy Tab 4G LTE

Cost: $530 to $630

Dimensions and weight: 10 by 7 by ⅓ inches; 1.25 pounds

Battery life: About 9 hours

Pros: Exclusive Social Hub app aggregates e-mails, social-network contacts, and calendar items into one interface.

Cons: The battery takes longer to charge than those of other tablets.

RS verdict: Perfect for users who want sleek iPad looks wedded to Android technology.

