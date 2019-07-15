Ring's Video Doorbell With 23,000 Five-Star Reviews Is the Most-Searched Product for Amazon Prime Day Right Now
This deal won’t last, so shop it now for 30 percent off.
One of the most anticipated shopping days is finally here, and with it are thousands of deals that are too good to pass up—we’re biased toward the vacuum and bedding deals, of course. While Amazon Prime Day’s full list of discounts might overwhelm you a bit (and your wallet!), there are better ways to shop the site for the best home products on sale and the best kitchen appliances that are worth your money. This year, Amazon compiled the deals that will go live throughout July 15 and 16 on one continuously updated page—it’s the URL to bookmark this week.
And while the deals roll in and shoppers begin pressing checkout, certain products will start trending based on their popularity and amazing prices. But if you shop one thing this year, why not make it the most popular item being searched? Currently, the Ring Video Doorbell is the no. 1 most-search item, according to Google Trends. Last year’s best-selling product was the Instant Pot, so it will be interesting to see what tops the list at the end of Prime Day this year.
But other than the fact that the Ring Doorbell is on sale for 30 percent off, it’s already a cult-favorite product among Amazon customers. With over 34,000 reviews (23,000 of them being five-star ones), there’s noteworthy buzz surrounding the Ring Video Doorbell, and for good reason.
As one of the best smart home gadgets of 2019, the Ring Video Doorbell is one of the easiest ways to have peace of mind at home—the device’s Live View on-demand video ensures that. Say goodbye to traditional doorbells because once you've installed the Ring Video Doorbell, you’ll be hooked. Not only does it work with Alexa devices (even the Echo Show and Echo Spot) to send you notifications for when the doorbell is pressed or motion is detected, you can see, hear, and talk to visitors from your phone, tablet, or computer. As soon as motion is detected at your door, the doorbell will send you an alert to the corresponding smartphone app—with or without existing doorbell wires! The doorbell even works to keep you safe at night, using infrared night vision to display the activity going on at your doorstep. And if you’re wary of constant notifications, you can adjust the sensitivity of the doorbell’s motion sensors.
A few minutes of installation to ensure your safety makes this smart home gadget worth the money, especially with the Prime Day discounts. Shop the Ring Video Doorbell and more Ring security devices below before these epic days sales end.
Ring Video Doorbell with HD Video
To buy: $70 (was $100); amazon.com.
Ring Video Doorbell 2
To buy: $139 (was $199); amazon.com.
Ring Video Doorbell Pro
To buy: $169 (was $249); amazon.com.
Ring Spotlight Cam
To buy: $139 (was $199); amazon.com.
Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit
To buy: $119 (was $199); amazon.com.
Photos: Courtesy of Amazon