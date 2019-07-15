And while the deals roll in and shoppers begin pressing checkout, certain products will start trending based on their popularity and amazing prices. But if you shop one thing this year, why not make it the most popular item being searched? Currently, the Ring Video Doorbell is the no. 1 most-search item, according to Google Trends . Last year’s best-selling product was the Instant Pot, so it will be interesting to see what tops the list at the end of Prime Day this year.

As one of the best smart home gadgets of 2019, the Ring Video Doorbell is one of the easiest ways to have peace of mind at home—the device’s Live View on-demand video ensures that. Say goodbye to traditional doorbells because once you've installed the Ring Video Doorbell, you’ll be hooked. Not only does it work with Alexa devices (even the Echo Show and Echo Spot) to send you notifications for when the doorbell is pressed or motion is detected, you can see, hear, and talk to visitors from your phone, tablet, or computer. As soon as motion is detected at your door, the doorbell will send you an alert to the corresponding smartphone app—with or without existing doorbell wires! The doorbell even works to keep you safe at night, using infrared night vision to display the activity going on at your doorstep. And if you’re wary of constant notifications, you can adjust the sensitivity of the doorbell’s motion sensors.