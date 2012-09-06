7 New Photo Accessories

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Shutterbugs, rejoice! These products—discounted especially for you—will help put your best shots (and smiles) on display.*
Mounted Photo

Turn your favorite pictures into a gallery wall of art. Choose from four handcrafted materials (acrylic, bamboo, aluminum, and Gatorfoam) for mounting, and let this online photo service do the rest.

Original price: $59 to $269. RS reader price: $51.92 to $236.72, bumblejax.com. Enter the code RS12OFF at checkout.

*These discounts will be available from September 1, 2012, to October 31, 2012, or while supplies last.

Featured September 2012

Photo Accordion

Printing photos is easy enough, it’s the album stuffing where the real work lies. With this 10-page photo album, preserving your pics is a snap.

Original price: $25. RS reader price: $20, ragandbonebindery.com. Enter the code REALSIMPLE at checkout.

Dearborn Frame

Need a memorable gift? It’s a snap. Just upload a photo to Kolo’s website and let the folks there take care of the rest. They’ll print the image, place it in a frame, gift-wrap it (in fetching parchment paper and twine), and ship it. Size: 11 inches square.

Original price: $35. RS reader price: $28, kolo.com. Enter the code RS20 at checkout.

Leather Envelopes

A chic case ensures that your favorite pics won’t get bent out of shape (and neither will you).

Original price: $58 to $65 each. RS reader price: $46.40 to $52, graphicimage.com. Enter the code REAL2012 at checkout.

Instagram Book

The Instagram app turns your everyday photos into vintagey gems. Only problem is, they’re stuck on the Web. The solution: Blurb connects to your Instagram account and flows your images into a book layout. Then you simply edit, print, and enjoy. Size: 7 inches square.

Original price: $11. RS reader price: $8.25, blurb.com. Enter the code SIMPLYBLURB at checkout.

Tara Wilson Designs Lucite Photo Box

Showcase your wedding photo in the framed cover, then stash the pearls you wore in this sturdy box. Or put a picture of your little babe on top and tuck inside a few soon-to-be heirlooms (hospital bracelet, lock of hair). Size: 5 by 7 by 3 3⁄4 inches.

Original price: $100. RS reader price: $80, plus free shipping, orangeandpear.com. Enter the code RS20 at checkout.

Semikolon Photo and CD Boxes

No time to sort those 342 vacation shots into albums? Here’s another neat idea: Stick them in these colorful, display-worthy fiberboard containers. Available in 12 colors and patterns.

Original price: $25. RS reader price: $20 each, organize.com. Enter the code RSEXCLUSIVE at checkout.

