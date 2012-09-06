7 New Photo Accessories

Turn your favorite pictures into a gallery wall of art. Choose from four handcrafted materials (acrylic, bamboo, aluminum, and Gatorfoam) for mounting, and let this online photo service do the rest.



Original price: $59 to $269. RS reader price: $51.92 to $236.72, bumblejax.com. Enter the code RS12OFF at checkout.



*These discounts will be available from September 1, 2012, to October 31, 2012, or while supplies last.



Featured September 2012