The Gadget That Keeps Your Phone Germ-Free Is 20% Off on Amazon—But Only Until Tomorrow

Image zoom PhoneSoap

If you’re the type to always keep hand sanitizer nearby and often get skeeved out thinking about just how many germs are on your phone at any given time (yes, it actually is 18 times dirtier than a toilet), we’ve found the perfect gadget for you: the PhoneSoap 3 UV Cell Phone Sanitizer.

With colder temperatures approaching, you’ll soon be on even higher alert about germs during cold and flu season—and the PhoneSoap 3 is here to help. This handy (and portable!) gadget acts as a sanitizer for your smartphone—and anything else that may fit in the 6.8 inch x 3.74 inch case—by using a powerful UV-C light that’s proven to kill up to 99.99 percent of bacteria it comes in contact with. Each PhoneSoap case includes two germicidal UV-C bulbs that offer a 360-degree deep-clean of your entire phone in only 10 minutes.

Related: I Carry This Germ-Eliminating, Portable Phone Screen Cleaner With Me Everywhere I Go

But the best part about the PhoneSoap is that it’ll also charge your phone (or another compatible device) at the same time, thanks to one USB port and one USB-C port. It’s so simple, in fact, that the hardest part of the process is parting with your phone during those 10 minutes. And as it’s sanitizing, you’ll know it’s working when you see the lightning bolt symbol on top of the case light up.

After striking a deal with Lori Greiner on an episode of SharkTank in 2014, PhoneSoap launched on QVC and sold millions—and now, it’s even sold on huge retailers like Amazon. It’s definitely one of those genius gadgets that makes you think, “Why didn’t I think of this?” The PhoneSoap 3 was conveniently designed to fit several sizes of smartphones, including the Apple iPhone X, Apple iPhone 8 Plus, Google Pixel 2 XL, and the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, and it’s also is available in nine different colors on Amazon.

If you’re anything like me and have your phone in hand almost 24/7, you’re probably not thinking about all the germs we pass onto our phones—from grocery carts, bathroom stalls, subways, door handles—the list goes on. Simply put, our phones are breeding grounds for bacteria!

So whether you’re snagging one (or two) for your home,office, or both, the PhoneSoap is a must for staying germ-free. The savvy device also makes a great gift, especially since you can get it for 20 percent off on Amazon right now until Wednesday, August 21. Be sure to check the coupon box after clicking the Amazon link below to activate the deal.

PhoneSoap 3

To buy: $64 (was $80); amazon.com.