This Genius Amazon Find Lets You Control Your Garage Door From Anywhere—and It’s Just $30 Right Now

The system works with most garage door models manufactured after 1993, and many shoppers say the user-friendly device paired with easy instructions make setup a breeze. “Received the smart hub and my husband—NOT a techy at all—had the system installed, up and running within 30 minutes. Our garage door opener is approximately 10 years old so we had concerns... but there were no problems!” said one customer, who continued, “It was SO nice to be away for the week after Christmas and to get notified there was a package coming, be notified the door was opening, and one minute later notified the door was closing; and when we arrived home our Amazon package was sitting safely inside our garage.”