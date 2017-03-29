The 1 Item That Completely Revolutionized My Workout
I can’t go a day without it.
I’ve always preferred to workout with a friend (or 20). I was a competitive dancer all throughout my childhood, and my commitment to the team kept me motivated and engaged. When I got to college and was without a routine, I was clueless. I focused more on watching Chopped on the elliptical TV screen than I did on actually breaking a sweat.
After college, I began working out with my friend and co-worker, who had purchased a PDF that took us through 28 minutes of circuit training, three days a week. We would complete the workout in an empty classroom at the gym, blasting our music through the overhead speakers and chatting with each other to keep us distracted from the grueling push-ups. After three months, I felt stronger and fitter—but then I moved to New York and was on my own again.
When I tried to begin the circuit workout again, I was stuck. Now I belonged to a health club where I shared the open classroom with other gym-goers, and I couldn’t exactly hook my Spotify up to the stereo. But trying to jump rope and do burpees with headphones was physically impossible (try it, you’ll see what I mean). The solution? Wireless earbuds. Specifically, Jabra Coach Wireless Sports Earbuds, which sync to my phone via Bluetooth, have an extremely long battery life (up to 5.5 hours), are comfortable in my ears (four sets of ear gels ensure you'll find your perfect fit), and play music loudly and clearly.
I’m not exaggerating when I say they completely changed my workout. Suddenly free from tangling cords that kept me tied to my phone, I'm able to lunge across the room, perform sit-ups with ease, and do jump squats for as long as my quads will allow. If you download the accompanying app, the headphones will also coach you through a workout.
With my favorite playlist or a podcast blasting in my ears, I’ve come to look forward to going to the gym. Additionally, the freedom these earbuds provide encouraged me to take up running, and having Ellie Goulding blasting in my ears is truly how I finished my first half marathon in October. Oh, and they survived the pouring rain (and a whole lot of sweat).