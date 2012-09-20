11 Cool iPhone 5 Cases
Kate Spade Crossword Puzzle Case
For the wordsmith with a competitive spirit, this hardshell case is an excellent option for the intellectual with a playful side.
To buy: $40, nordstrom.com.
See our most recent roundup of tech cases.
Skinit Custom Cases
Choose whether you’d like a hard case or a skin, then upload your own artwork or photo to transform your phone into something that was made exclusively for you.
To buy: $20, skinit.com.
Drop Tech Designer Series
Perfect for those who are known to be a bit clumsy, this bulky case, which comes in four bright color combinations, provides maximum defense against drops.
To buy: $45, gumdropcases.com.
Glow Gel Combo
These brightly colored and glow-in-the-dark stickers adhere to your phone (without leaving a sticky residue) to create a bold look that, most importantly, protects your gadget, too.
To buy: $32, adaptationla.com.
View Case
For those who would prefer not to mask the phone’s original design, this minimalistic case is mostly clear (with a shot of color around the edge) so the phone’s signature features shine through.
To buy: $20, belkin.com.
iPhone Wallet
Keep cash, cards, and your phone all in one place. This durable leather wallet features a clear side, so you can talk, text, and make purchases without reaching into your pocket again.
To buy: $39, sfbags.com.
Rothko Monos Collection
This color-blocked hard case comes in an array of bright colors and is monogrammed, so you’ll always be able to identify your phone.
To buy: $40, etsy.com.
Tribal Stripe
An ultra slim case, which features a protective gel layer interior, offers a trendy pattern, making it perfect for those who consider their phone the ultimate fashion accessory.
To buy: $35, society6.com.
Sports Armband
Gym rats rejoice: This sweatproof armband makes it easy to listen to your favorite tunes while you’re working out.
To buy: $40, goincase.com.
Pop! Case With Stand
With improved graphics and display, simply flip this case’s stand out, put your feet up, and enjoy your favorite show.
To buy: $35, case-mate.com.
Macedonia Case
This case’s double layered design adds extra shock protection, without sacrificing style. Bonus: Make it personal by engraving your name or initials in the side.
To buy: $35, cubify.com.