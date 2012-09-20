11 Cool iPhone 5 Cases

Keep your new phone protected with one of these stylish and innovative designs.
Kate Spade Crossword Puzzle Case

nordstrom.com

For the wordsmith with a competitive spirit, this hardshell case is an excellent option for the intellectual with a playful side.

To buy: $40, nordstrom.com.

Skinit Custom Cases

skinit.com

Choose whether you’d like a hard case or a skin, then upload your own artwork or photo to transform your phone into something that was made exclusively for you.

To buy: $20, skinit.com.

Drop Tech Designer Series

gumdropcases.com

Perfect for those who are known to be a bit clumsy, this bulky case, which comes in four bright color combinations, provides maximum defense against drops.

To buy: $45, gumdropcases.com.

Glow Gel Combo

adaptationla.com

These brightly colored and glow-in-the-dark stickers adhere to your phone (without leaving a sticky residue) to create a bold look that, most importantly, protects your gadget, too.

To buy: $32, adaptationla.com.

View Case

belkin.com

For those who would prefer not to mask the phone’s original design, this minimalistic case is mostly clear (with a shot of color around the edge) so the phone’s signature features shine through.

To buy: $20, belkin.com.

iPhone Wallet

sfbags.com

Keep cash, cards, and your phone all in one place. This durable leather wallet features a clear side, so you can talk, text, and make purchases without reaching into your pocket again.

To buy: $39, sfbags.com.

Rothko Monos Collection

etsy.com

This color-blocked hard case comes in an array of bright colors and is monogrammed, so you’ll always be able to identify your phone.

To buy: $40, etsy.com.

Tribal Stripe

society6.com

An ultra slim case, which features a protective gel layer interior, offers a trendy pattern, making it perfect for those who consider their phone the ultimate fashion accessory.

To buy: $35, society6.com.

Sports Armband

goincase.com

Gym rats rejoice: This sweatproof armband makes it easy to listen to your favorite tunes while you’re working out.

To buy: $40, goincase.com.

Pop! Case With Stand

case-mate.com

With improved graphics and display, simply flip this case’s stand out, put your feet up, and enjoy your favorite show.

To buy: $35, case-mate.com.

Macedonia Case

cubify.com

This case’s double layered design adds extra shock protection, without sacrificing style. Bonus: Make it personal by engraving your name or initials in the side.

To buy: $35, cubify.com.

