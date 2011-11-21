How to Choose the Right Smartphone Wireless Data Plan

Monthly plans*: $15 for 200 MB; $25 for 2 GB; $45 for 4 GB



Overage charges: $15 for an additional 200 MB with an existing 200 MB plan; $10 for an additional 1 GB with an existing 2 GB or 4 GB plan



RS verdict: Low prices and free unlimited access at 26,000 public AT&T hot spots, including those at airports, make it appealing for moderate or light users. But it may not be for heavy users, since AT&T doesn’t offer a large data plan.



*All prices and data amounts were current at press time.



Featured in December 2011