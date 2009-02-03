Computer Ports: All You Need to Know

Plugs in: Printers, keyboards, iPods, speakers, and oddball computer add-ons, like fans, beverage warmers, and desk lights.

Worth knowing: USB stands for Universal Serial Bus. (Don’t ask!) Computers usually come with at least two of these ports, but if you need more, consider a USB hub, which can contain seven. Keep in mind that a hub may slow down individual devices, because the USB transmitting power is shared between them all.