Choosing the Right Cell Phone
Smart Phone (Such as BlackBerry, Palm Treo, Palm Centro)
What it does:
Works as a PDA and a mini-computer as well as a phone; you can manage calendars, check e-mail, and browse the Web.
Best features: A relatively large screen and a keyboard make viewing calendars and sending and receiving e-mail easy.
Biggest drawbacks: Some models are bulky. Downloading and syncing with a computer can be confusing. Web access is limited and can be slow.
Cost: Many cost $99 with a two-year contract, but they start as low as $60. Monthly plans start at $80.
It’s for you if… You need access to calendars and want to e-mail from anywhere. Maybe your bed. Or the beaches of Miami.
Flip Phone (Such as Samsung Gleam, Motorola MotoRAZR)
What it does:
Places calls and sends text messages. Other features (calendar, Web browsing) exist on some models, but their performance is subpar.
Best features: The price tag. Also, they’re sturdier than other types of phones, since the screen and the keyboard are protected when closed.
Biggest drawbacks: Web browsing is nearly impossible. Small keys make texting time-consuming. Cannot sync with computer or online calendars. Poor graphics.
Cost: The best deal around: Contract phones are priced from free to $80, with rebates often available. Plans start at $40 a month.
It’s for you if… You want a wallet-friendly phone for basic use. It’s more practical than chic but still a good call for many.
Messaging Phone (Such as Sidekick, LG enV, Samsung Alias)
What it does:
Slides or flips open to reveal a full keyboard for swift e-mailing and text messaging. (Closed up, it looks and acts just like a phone. Sneaky.)
Best features: A speedy way (that’s cheaper than most) to e-mail, text, and send instant messages. Syncs seamlessly with multiple e-mail accounts.
Biggest drawbacks: Syncing most phones with computer calendars incurs an extra fee. Limited Web access. Features such as a camcorder and an MP3 player may go unused.
Cost: With contracts, $70 to $150. (Deals can always be found, with new models appearing daily.) Plans start at $40 a month.
It’s for you if… You would rather send a text than call. (We’re all guilty of it sometimes.) A tech favorite of teens that has a growing fan club of adults.
iPhone
What it does:
What doesn’t it do? E-mail, Web browsing, watching videos, and more are all easy to master.
Best features: Fast, unlimited Web browsing via the 3G network (touted as the fastest mobile browsing technology). Syncs with multiple e-mail accounts.
Biggest drawbacks: The sensitive touch screen can be hard to get used to (thumb tapping works best). Heavier than other phones. Carried only by AT&T.
Cost: For 8 gigabytes, $199; for 16, $299. Plans start at $70, only through AT&T. And there are no great deals: Apple does not discount the iPhone.
It’s for you if… You depend on a mobile device to do everything a phone and a computer do. A two-in-one tool for hipsters, moms, and hipster moms.
Tip: Lower Your Cell Phone Bill
Use billshrink.com, a free service, which determines the best calling plan for your mobile habits, factoring in your text and Internet usage.