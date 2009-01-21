Choosing the Right Cell Phone

What it does:

Slides or flips open to reveal a full keyboard for swift e-mailing and text messaging. (Closed up, it looks and acts just like a phone. Sneaky.)



Best features: A speedy way (that’s cheaper than most) to e-mail, text, and send instant messages. Syncs seamlessly with multiple e-mail accounts.



Biggest drawbacks: Syncing most phones with computer calendars incurs an extra fee. Limited Web access. Features such as a camcorder and an MP3 player may go unused.



Cost: With contracts, $70 to $150. (Deals can always be found, with new models appearing daily.) Plans start at $40 a month.



It’s for you if… You would rather send a text than call. (We’re all guilty of it sometimes.) A tech favorite of teens that has a growing fan club of adults.