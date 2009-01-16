The Best Photo Printers
Best for Technophobes
Epson Picturemate Zoom-PM 290
The big picture:
“Just insert your memory card, follow the prompts, and start printing. It’s a cinch,” said a tester. You can save images to a CD with the touch of a button, and the size―“about that of a small cooler”―means it’s “perfectly portable.” The self-contained unit also has a handle for easy toting.
Print size and speed: Four by six inches in 37 seconds.
Cost per print *: About 29 cents.
To buy: $230, mypicturemate.com.
*Based on paper and ink costs.
Best for Creative Types
HP Photosmart A826
The big picture:
It lets you customize your prints and features a stylus for writing captions and editing directly on the roomy seven-inch touch screen. “I can even make myself skinnier!” raved a staffer. Photos are “just right―rich, but not oversaturated,” said a tester. Taller than it is wide, the machine “takes up minimal space on a desktop.”
Print sizes and speeds: Four by six inches in 39 seconds; five by seven inches in 1 minute, 47 seconds.
Cost per print: About 33 cents for a four-by-six-inch print.
To buy: $200, target.com.
Best for the Value-Conscious
Canon Selphy CP760
The big picture:
Although it printed more slowly than other four-by-six-inch-print models, it’s “extremely well priced” and turns out “good-quality photos,” said a staffer. Weighing in at just two pounds, it features “simple to master” editing functions, like red-eye reduction.
Print size and speed: Four by six inches in 52 seconds.
Cost per print: About 31 cents.
To buy: $100, estore.usa.canon.com.
Best for Multitaskers
HP Photosmart C8180 All-in-One
The big picture:
This prints “exceptional photos” and copies and scans, too. It features built-in Wi-Fi (for a wireless connection) and Bluetooth (so you can print pictures from your cell phone).
Print sizes and speeds: Four by six inches in 10 seconds; five by seven inches in 40 seconds; 8 1/2 by 11 inches in 1 minute, 30 seconds.
Cost per print: About 24 cents for a four-by-six-inch print.
To buy: $400, shopping.hp.com.