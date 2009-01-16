The Best Photo Printers

HP Photosmart A826

The big picture:

It lets you customize your prints and features a stylus for writing captions and editing directly on the roomy seven-inch touch screen. “I can even make myself skinnier!” raved a staffer. Photos are “just right―rich, but not oversaturated,” said a tester. Taller than it is wide, the machine “takes up minimal space on a desktop.”



Print sizes and speeds: Four by six inches in 39 seconds; five by seven inches in 1 minute, 47 seconds.



Cost per print: About 33 cents for a four-by-six-inch print.



To buy: $200, target.com.

