The Best Photo Printers

By Allegra Muzzillo
Updated August 29, 2014
Lisa Shin
Four gadgets that produce picture-perfect results.
Best for Technophobes

Epson Picturemate Zoom-PM 290

The big picture:

“Just insert your memory card, follow the prompts, and start printing. It’s a cinch,” said a tester. You can save images to a CD with the touch of a button, and the size―“about that of a small cooler”―means it’s “perfectly portable.” The self-contained unit also has a handle for easy toting.

Print size and speed: Four by six inches in 37 seconds.

Cost per print *: About 29 cents.

To buy: $230, mypicturemate.com.

*Based on paper and ink costs.

Best for Creative Types

HP Photosmart A826

The big picture:

It lets you customize your prints and features a stylus for writing captions and editing directly on the roomy seven-inch touch screen. “I can even make myself skinnier!” raved a staffer. Photos are “just right―rich, but not oversaturated,” said a tester. Taller than it is wide, the machine “takes up minimal space on a desktop.”

Print sizes and speeds: Four by six inches in 39 seconds; five by seven inches in 1 minute, 47 seconds.

Cost per print: About 33 cents for a four-by-six-inch print.

To buy: $200, target.com.

Best for the Value-Conscious

Canon Selphy CP760

The big picture:

Although it printed more slowly than other four-by-six-inch-print models, it’s “extremely well priced” and turns out “good-quality photos,” said a staffer. Weighing in at just two pounds, it features “simple to master” editing functions, like red-eye reduction.

Print size and speed: Four by six inches in 52 seconds.

Cost per print: About 31 cents.

To buy: $100,  estore.usa.canon.com.

Best for Multitaskers

HP Photosmart C8180 All-in-One

The big picture:

This prints “exceptional photos” and copies and scans, too. It features built-in Wi-Fi (for a wireless connection) and Bluetooth (so you can print pictures from your cell phone).

Print sizes and speeds: Four by six inches in 10 seconds; five by seven inches in 40 seconds; 8 1/2 by 11 inches in 1 minute, 30 seconds.

Cost per print: About 24 cents for a four-by-six-inch print.

To buy: $400, shopping.hp.com.

